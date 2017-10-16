NCAA Football Rankings 2017: Top Reaction to Week 8 College Polls and Standings

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After another impressive 41-9 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks this past weekend, the Alabama Crimson Tide have left no doubt in the mind of the voters that they are the best team in the nation by a mile.

Not only are the Crimson Tide winning, they're winning easily. When a team can sub in its second and third-string players and still cause an opposing team problems, that's a statement. All season long, Alabama have been toying with their opposition.

In all seriousness, Alabama have three running backs that could start for any team in the country, and a backup quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa who is, arguably, a better passer than Jalen Hurts is.

When Alabama has played this season, it's not a matter of "if" they'll win—it's by how many they'll win by. And with College Football Playoff contenders dropping like flies this season, it's hard to imagine any school beating Alabama as the season marches on.

Here's a look at the latest AP Top 25 Poll:

AP Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Penn State

3. Georgia

4. TCU

5. Wisconsin

6. Ohio State

7. Clemson

8. Miami

9. Oklahoma

10. Oklahoma State

11. USC

12. Washington

13. Notre Dame

14. Virginia Tech

15. Washington State

16. USF

16. NC State

18. Michigan State

19. Michigan

20. UCF

21. Auburn

22. Stanford

23. West Virginia

24. LSU

25. Memphis

Others receiving votes: San Diego State 56, Texas A&M 46, Iowa State 16, Virginia 10, Kentucky 8, Utah 4, Mississippi State 3, South Carolina 2, Iowa 2, Navy 2, Texas Tech 2, Georgia Tech 1, Marshall 1, Florida State 1.

Reaction

The defending national champion Clemson Tigers suffered a major setback this past Saturday, losing to Syracuse on the road to Dino Babers and his impressive program, which is heading in the right direction in his second year in charge. The loss is the first for Clemson this season, but a loss to a middle of the pack team like Syracuse, despite how good it may be, hurts the Tigers in the long run.

Falling to No. 7 in the latest rankings, it's no secret that the Tigers must win out and, impressively, all while looking for help from other teams to take down the likes of Penn State, TCU, Ohio State and Wisconsin, just to name a few.

Some things will take care of themselves as the season rolls on, but Clemson is in trouble, as are the Washington Huskies.

A team as good as the Huskies shouldn't lose to Arizona State.

Being held to seven points on offense in their loss to the Sun Devils isn't the worst of the Huskies' problems, as they have an even steeper mountain to climb than Clemson if they want any chance of being in the conversation for the CFP.

In college football, only two things are certain. One, Alabama is the team to beat. Two, anything can happen on any given Saturday.