    NCAA Football Rankings 2017: Top Reaction to Week 8 College Polls and Standings

    David McCrackenFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2017

    TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 14: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    After another impressive 41-9 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks this past weekend, the Alabama Crimson Tide have left no doubt in the mind of the voters that they are the best team in the nation by a mile.

    Not only are the Crimson Tide winning, they're winning easily. When a team can sub in its second and third-string players and still cause an opposing team problems, that's a statement. All season long, Alabama have been toying with their opposition.

    In all seriousness, Alabama have three running backs that could start for any team in the country, and a backup quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa who is, arguably, a better passer than Jalen Hurts is.

    When Alabama has played this season, it's not a matter of "if" they'll winit's by how many they'll win by. And with College Football Playoff contenders dropping like flies this season, it's hard to imagine any school beating Alabama as the season marches on.

    Here's a look at the latest AP Top 25 Poll:

    AP Top 25

    1. Alabama 
    2. Penn State
    3. Georgia 
    4. TCU 
    5. Wisconsin 
    6. Ohio State
    7. Clemson 
    8. Miami 
    9. Oklahoma 
    10. Oklahoma State
    11. USC 
    12. Washington 
    13. Notre Dame
    14. Virginia Tech 
    15. Washington State 
    16. USF 
    16. NC State
    18. Michigan State
    19. Michigan 
    20. UCF 
    21. Auburn 
    22. Stanford 
    23. West Virginia 
    24. LSU
    25. Memphis 

    Others receiving votes: San Diego State 56, Texas A&M 46, Iowa State 16, Virginia 10, Kentucky 8, Utah 4, Mississippi State 3, South Carolina 2, Iowa 2, Navy 2, Texas Tech 2, Georgia Tech 1, Marshall 1, Florida State 1. 

                      

    Reaction

    The defending national champion Clemson Tigers suffered a major setback this past Saturday, losing to Syracuse on the road to Dino Babers and his impressive program, which is heading in the right direction in his second year in charge. The loss is the first for Clemson this season, but a loss to a middle of the pack team like Syracuse, despite how good it may be, hurts the Tigers in the long run. 

    Falling to No. 7 in the latest rankings, it's no secret that the Tigers must win out and, impressively, all while looking for help from other teams to take down the likes of Penn State, TCU, Ohio State and Wisconsin, just to name a few.

    Some things will take care of themselves as the season rolls on, but Clemson is in trouble, as are the Washington Huskies.

    A team as good as the Huskies shouldn't lose to Arizona State.

    Being held to seven points on offense in their loss to the Sun Devils isn't the worst of the Huskies' problems, as they have an even steeper mountain to climb than Clemson if they want any chance of being in the conversation for the CFP.

    In college football, only two things are certain. One, Alabama is the team to beat. Two, anything can happen on any given Saturday.

