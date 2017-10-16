Antonio Conte Admits Chelsea Face 'Very Difficult' Season

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has warned that the Blues face a huge challenge to defend their Premier League title after they fell to their third defeat of the 2017-18 season against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The west London outfit are now nine points back from table-topping Manchester City, and Conte said Chelsea are struggling with a packed schedule and a number of fitness concerns, per The Independent's Ed Malyon:

"It is not one defeat but two in a row and for sure this is a not a positive moment for many reasons. We are playing without important players and every game we have a new injury. Today [Victor] Moses's injury is another big loss for us. A defeat is always a defeat...this season will be very difficult for us. For this reason we have to put 150 per cent in. 100 per cent won't be enough.

"Last season is the past. Now it is another squad, different players, and for this reason if we compare last season we didn't play UEFA Europa League or UEFA Champions League. This season we are facing four competitions and we are having a few problems doing this. When you have a few injuries, you are in trouble."

Before the recent international break, Chelsea were outplayed by City in a 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

They were looking to return to winning ways at Selhurst Park on Saturday against a Palace side that had lost seven from seven in the new campaign without scoring a goal.

However, despite Tiemoue Bakayoko cancelling out a Cesar Azpilicueta own goal after 18 minutes, Wilfried Zaha reclaimed the lead for Palace just before the break with what proved to be the winner.

It was a deserved victory for the Eagles against a Chelsea side low on quality, per football writer Philippe Auclair:

The Blues cruised to the Premier League title last season, winning by seven points from second-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

However, because of an awful 2015-16, Chelsea had no European football last term so were mostly playing just one game a week, meaning fewer fitness concerns and more time on the training ground.

That is not true of the current campaign, and the Blues are back in action again on Wednesday for a crucial Champions League clash at home to AS Roma.

Chelsea have five more games to play in October and are currently without key midfielder N'Golo Kante, as well as Moses and striker Alvaro Morata—although the Spaniard could return to face Roma, per Sky Sports News:

Historically, it has proved challenging for teams to successfully defend the Premier League—other than Manchester United sides under Sir Alex Ferguson, only the Chelsea team of 2005-06 have done it.

In 2017-18, Chelsea are already on the back foot with the two Manchester clubs, particularly City, having started the term in flying form, and Conte is clear it will be a tough for his Blues to win the title again.