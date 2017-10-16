MLB Playoffs 2017: Game Times, TV Coverage and Bracket Picks

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers put themselves in terrific position entering the scenery changes in the ALCS and NLCS by building 2-0 series leads over the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs, respectively.

Houston benefited from terrific starting pitching, while the Dodgers used a lights-out bullpen and walk-off magic from Justin Turner to open up a gap over the Cubs.

By no means is either series over, especially as the Yankees and Cubs use the off day to their advantage and rest up tired bodies for Games 3 through 5 of their respective series.

Game Times and TV Coverage

ALCS

Game 3: Astros at Yankees, Monday, October 16, 8:08 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

Game 4: Astros at Yankees, Tuesday, October 17, 5:08 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

Game 5 (if necessary): Astros at Yankees, Wednesday, October 18, 5:08 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

Game 6 (if necessary) Yankees at Astros, Friday, October 20, 8:08 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

Game 7 (if necessary) Yankees at Astros, Saturday, October 21, 8:08 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

NLCS

Game 3: Dodgers at Cubs, Tuesday, October 17, 9:08 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 4: Dodgers at Cubs, Wednesday, October 18. 9:08 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 5 (if necessary): Dodgers at Cubs, Thursday, October 19, 8:08 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 6 (if necessary): Cubs at Dodgers, Saturday, October 21, 4:08 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 7 (if necessary) Cubs at Dodgers, Sunday, October 22, 7:38 p.m. ET, TBS

Picks

ALCS

The Astros flexed their muscle on the mound with Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander at Minute Maid Park, but their offense was only able to produce four runs.

The hits Houston was able to get primarily came from the heart of the order. Jose Altuve extended his impressive ALDS into Friday and Saturday with five hits in eight at-bats. Carlos Correa followed Altuve with three hits of his own in the first two games of the series, including a walk-off double in Game 2.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

New York's hits have been more scattered across the order than Houston's, as eight different players recorded a hit in Houston. Aaron Judge also started to put the ball in play following a disastrous strikeout-filled ALDS against the Cleveland Indians.

But the Yankees are at a disadvantage when it comes to bullpen usage. Chad Green, Tommy Kahnle and David Robertson all pitched two innings in Houston, while Aroldis Chapman was tagged for the game-winning hit in Game 2. Conversely, Houston's bullpen only worked two innings, with Ken Giles recording five outs in Game 1 for a save.

If CC Sabathia can push into the sixth or seventh inning in Game 3 on Monday, the Yankees will be in much better shape with their arms, but one bad start at home could force Joe Girardi into all-hands-on-deck mode.

Pick: Astros in 6

NLCS

The Dodgers have all the momentum in the NLCS after winning on Turner's walk-off home run in Game 2. Turner won the game off John Lackey, who was a surprise entrant in the ninth inning with Wade Davis still in the bullpen.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon explained why he counted on Lackey in that situation, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand:

Based off the length of the starts in Games 1 and 2, Maddon will have plenty more bullpen decisions to make. Jose Quintana only went five innings in Game 1, and Jon Lester didn't make it out of the fifth in Game 2.

The Dodgers have experienced the same with their starters, but the big difference in the series so far is their bullpen is getting the job done. The Dodgers bullpen has not given up a hit or walked a batter in the first two games of the NLCS.

It isn't a good sign for the Cubs that two of their seven hits at Dodger Stadium on Saturday and Sunday came off the bats of Quintana and Lester. Luckily for the Cubs, they've hit two home runs, but that's about all they can brag about at the plate.

On the other hand, the Dodgers have 13 hits, with six of them coming from Turner and Cody Bellinger in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots in the order. Yasiel Puig has also been a vital asset for Dave Roberts' team in the NLCS. Puig was 2-for-4 in Game 1, and he reached base on three walks in Game 2.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

In order to even have a chance against the Dodgers in front of their home crowd, the Cubs have to reverse quite a few trends. It's certainly possible, and a day of rest will do wonders, but change has to start showing in Tuesday's Game 3.

Pick: Dodgers in 6.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

All statistics obtained from MLB.com.