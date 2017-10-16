Finn Balor, Bobby Roode and the 5 Most Overproduced WWE Superstars Today

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

What is overproduction?

Is it a good thing? A bad thing? Proof that WWE has a lot invested in a given talent? Proof that the talent in question has little to offer outside of bells and whistles? A gift? A curse? A crutch?

All of the above?

WWE's affinity for spectacle and emphasis on sports entertainment is what separates it from the competition. No matter how many parodies, promos and potshots come from Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks, it's not hard to tell the difference between the independent wrestling scene and the big leagues, with or without pyrotechnics.

But from elaborate entrances to entertaining backstage segments, WWE could be doing a disservice to otherwise talented stars who are unfairly defined by what goes on outside of the ring.