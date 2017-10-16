Al Michaels Apologizes for Harvey Weinstein Joke During Giants vs. Broncos

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

NBC commentator Al Michaels offered an apology for joking about Harvey Weinstein during Sunday's game between the New York Giants and Denver Broncos.

Jackie Bamberger of Yahoo Sports shared the on-air apology from the broadcaster.

"Sorry I made a reference earlier before, I tried to be a little flip about somebody obviously very much in the news all over the country," Michaels said. "It was not meant in that manner. So, my apologies. And we'll just leave it at that."

Bamberger also passed along social media footage of Michael's joke, where he said "the Giants are coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein."

As Bamberger pointed out, Weinstein is a movie producer who is "facing numerous allegations of sexual misconduct spanning decades."

Angela Dewan of CNN detailed some of the Weinstein story, noting "dozens of women in the entertainment industry have openly accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, sexual assault or other sexual misconduct, exposing an extraordinary culture of complicity and intimidation that allowed the film producer to carry out the alleged actions."

According to Dewan, the producer's representative issued a statement saying he denied committing rape.

While the Giants lost their first five games of the year and watched wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall suffer season-ending injuries, Michaels equating their troubles to the Weinstein situation during Sunday's broadcast drew ire on social media and ultimately led to the apology.