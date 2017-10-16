Preview and Predictions for Philadelphia Eagles' Week 7 MNF Matchup

0 of 6

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The 5-1 Philadelphia Eagles are the talk of the league following a couple of head-turning victories, and they’ll look to continue the win streak in a NFC East showdown with the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football.

Philly convinced plenty of non-believers with their 28-23 road win over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, and get a significant boost in terms of rest. The Eagles’ long break between primetime games may feel more like a bye week, with 11 days separating their Week 6 victory from the Week 7 showdown on Monday night.

While the Eagles are in firm control of the NFC East, we’re still early in the season and their grip on first place will dwindle if the Redskins exact revenge on their Week 1 defeat at home. On the flip side, momentum is a powerful thing in a NFL locker room and the Eagles could suddenly become darlings of the NFC playoff picture with a fifth-straight win.

Plenty of developments are yet to come throughout the week in regards to injured players and preparation, but these teams are already very familiar with one another. Let’s take a closer look into the matchup and make predictions for the Week 7 showdown.