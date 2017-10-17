NFL Week 7 Picks: Predicting the Winner and Score for All Upcoming Matchups

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

In case you thought everything would go as expected in Week 6, a few outcomes caught many by surprise. The Kansas City Chiefs took their first loss. The New York Giants, without their top three wide receivers, dominated the Denver Broncos. Yet, we'll push forward with early predictions.

Week 7 starts with an AFC West showdown between the Chiefs and Oakland Raiders. How will Kansas City rebound after a poor showing at home? Will the Silver and Black end their extended losing streak at four games?

Both teams in Los Angeles carry momentum into their Week 7 matchups. Which team has enough offense to win a close contest? How will the other franchise in the city go down in defeat?

We'll see a Super Bowl 51 repeat in the prime-time Sunday Night Football slot. Will the Atlanta Falcons avenge their devastating loss?

Week 7 Picks

Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders: Chiefs 28-20

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins: Jets 23-17

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants: Seahawks 23-20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills: Buccaneers 20-17

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears: Panthers 31-10

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns: Titans 27-16

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers: Saints 34-17

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts: Jaguars 30-14

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: Cardinals 34-31

Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 24-13

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 28-23

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 24-20

Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots: Falcons 35-31

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 28-24

New-Look Arizona Cardinals Edge Los Angeles Rams

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals put on an offensive firework show with running back Adrian Peterson added to the mix in Week 6. He can still balance an offense with his physical one-cut downhill run style.

On the opposite sideline, the Los Angeles Rams found some holes in a tough Jacksonville Jaguars defense in the previous week.

This NFC West showdown could go into overtime in a high-scoring affair. Both offenses feature running backs that may top 100 yards on the ground, but the Cardinals defense shows more resistance against the run.

Only the Philadelphia Eagles eclipsed the century mark on the ground against Arizona. The Rams have allowed 100-plus rushing yards in four out of six contests.

Peterson's rampage will go through Los Angeles and put the Cardinals on the radar as a team on the rise midseason with a balanced offensive attack. The outcome would propel Arizona into the mix for the NFC West crown at 4-3.

Los Angeles Chargers Win Third Consecutive Game

Don Feria/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers picked up some steam over the past couple of weeks with victories over the Giants and Raiders. The Broncos will play their first contest on a three-game road trip. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will likely miss time after suffering an ankle sprain in Week 5, per 9News reporter Mike Klis.

In Week 1, the Chargers mounted a strong comeback behind their passing attack, but Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris blocked a potential game-tying field goal in the final seconds.

Los Angeles will continue to apply pressure through an aggressive aerial approach with rookie wideout Mike Williams in action. Running back Melvin Gordon has experienced more success catching out of the backfield than taking handoffs as a ball-carrier. His receiving ability should keep the linebackers and safeties on high alert, which opens the field for tight ends Hunter Henry and Antonio Gates.

In Week 7, the Chargers offense will overwhelm the Broncos at home for a third consecutive victory. After four straight losses, Los Angeles will improve to 3-4.

Atlanta Falcons Avenge Super Bowl Loss

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Falcons had an extra week to prepare for the Miami Dolphins and lost 20-17 in uninspiring fashion at home. After a disappointing defeat, head coach Dan Quinn won't have to fire up his group for a Super Bowl 51 rematch.

The players will take the field with the previous outing between the two teams on their minds. The Falcons have too many weapons to cover across the field. New England still lacks the coverage linebackers to limit tight ends and receivers out of the backfield.

Running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman should register big numbers in total yards from scrimmage.

The Patriots defense still looks out of sorts, especially after allowing 408 total yards to the New York Jets in Week 6. Quarterback Josh McCown threw for 354 yards and two touchdowns against New England. Quarterback Matt Ryan will have a field day at Gillette Stadium.