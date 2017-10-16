NFL Trade Deadline 2017: Latest Rumors on Martavis Bryant, Carlos Hyde and More

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Adrian Peterson might have helped revive the NFL trade market ahead of the October 31 deadline in the same way he brought the Arizona Cardinals back to life in Week 6.

The trade deadline doesn't generally see major pieces move around because most front offices are content to stick with whatever the current plan might be. Peterson wasn't considered a big name either anymore when the New Orleans Saints shipped him to the Cardinals.

His rushing for 134 yards and two touchdowns in his debut with the Cardinals alters the conversation a bit.

Not every player involved in a transaction will be as productive, of course. But Peterson putting on a show and gaining national attention makes things interesting in a way they usually aren't—so let's take a look at the most noteworthy rumors making the rounds.

Carlos Hyde Rumors Begin

Carlos Hyde is one of the more predictable names hitting the rumors market right about now.

The San Francisco 49ers have yet to win a game and sit in the league's most extensive rebuild. The front office just let NaVorro Bowman walk, though when it comes to a player with upside like Hyde, those in charge will likely want to settle for a trade if something happens.

No shocker, then, to see Benjamin Allbright of Mile High Sports Radio report the rumblings:

Hyde, 27, can't do much for the 49ers given the sorry state of affairs. The former second-round pick has four touchdowns in six games, yet two came in Week 6. It might have been a showcasing effort by the front office after backup Matt Breida carried the ball more times than Hyde in Week 5.

Not that the 49ers would ever publicly admit Hyde is on the block. According to Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee, head coach Kyle Shanahan classified the rumors as “nothing true about that.”

But the floodgates are now open. Hyde is a solid back with plenty of ability left and a team in need likely wouldn't have problems poking around to see what the 49ers might want in return. The position is devalued, so the 49ers won't get much at all, but something is better than nothing for a team clearly turning to the youth on its roster after naming C.J. Beathard the starting quarterback, a move the team confirmed.

Yard Sale in San Francisco?

We might as well stick with the 49ers after mentioning the decision to roll with Beathard under center.

Teams around the league know the rebuilding team will likely entertain offers for most players on the roster. If Hyde isn't appealing because of his position or injury history (he's yet to play a full 16-game season), other front offices might poke around the idea of other names.

This is something The Athletic's John Middlekauff seemed to confirm recently when talking with a general manager:

This could go any number of directions, though the team isn't likely going to give up young talent key to the rebuild.

A guy like offensive tackle Joe Staley comes to mind. While Beathard needs as much help as possible after being thrown to the fire, the 33-year-old tackle would be an attractive chip for a win-now team, and his contract dips from an $11 million cap hit this year to $7 million in each of the next two seasons, per Spotrac.

Other notable free agents the 49ers might not retain anyway include safety Eric Reid and defensive lineman Aaron Lynch, so don't be surprised if guys without long-term deals end up on the block and moved.

While any potential moves might make the 49ers worse in the short term, it is an important part of the process given the stage of the rebuild—and rest assured other teams have watched the 49ers closely all season.

Martavis Bryant's Apparent Trade Request

This one wasn't too hard to see coming.

Back with the Pittsburgh Steelers after serving a one-year suspension, Martavis Bryant has been off to a disappointing start while losing snaps to rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Through six games, Bryant has seen 34 targets and turned the looks into 231 yards and a touchdown, a far cry from his 92-target 2015 campaign in which he scored six times over 11 games. Meanwhile, JSS is only 10 targets behind, and Le'Veon Bell has more.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, teammates knew a request might be on the way, especially once he was only slowly worked back into the offense:

Moving a talent like Bryant isn't ideal for a Steelers team still trying to find its identity and pull away in a down AFC North. But with JSS flashing, eliminating distractions like potential rumors might be a good idea if the return on the field isn't there.

As for Bryant himself, he took to social media in an effort to cool the rumors after they blew up Sunday night:

But like hinted above with other scenarios, the ball is now rolling. Other front offices will surely have an interest in a 25-year-old wideout who comes with deep speed packaged in a 6'4", 211-pound frame. Offers might come in the low-ball variety, but the drama surrounding the situation and the fact Bryant missed an entire season will play a part in negotiations.

So, too, will the fact Bryant heads to free agency after the season. If the Steelers don't plan on keeping him—and drafting a wideout and slowly getting him involved this year provides some hints—then it might be better to eliminate any potential drama now while getting compensation for his eventual departure.

Seemingly overnight, Bryant is now the biggest name on the trade-rumors market.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com.