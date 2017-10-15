MMA's First Mother-Son Duo Suffers Pair of Tough Stoppage Losses in Rizin FF

MMA's First Mother-Son Duo Suffers Pair of Tough Stoppage Losses in Rizin FFOctober 15, 2017
A mother and son competed on the same mixed martial arts card Sunday, but it did not go well for them.
At Rizin World Grand Prix 2017: Opening Round Part 2, Miyuu and Erson Yamamoto both took tough stoppage losses in a harsh turn for the family.
After largely controlling the early action of her bout with Irene Cabello Rivera, Miyuu got sloppy on the ground and found herself in a deep armbar. She posted, rolled and bucked to the best of her ability but was forced to tap at 7:25 of the second round.
Martial Spirit @martialspiritfr
[La Soumission du jour] #WMMA Irene Cabello avance en Finale du WSAW #Rizin Tournament avec un armbar sur la star japonaise Miyuu Yamamoto https://t.co/fCaVARz90b2017-10-15 16:44:38
Her son fared even worse.
Facing Manel Kape in the first round of the bantamweight grand prix, Erson seemed flustered by Kape's smack talk during the pre-fight staredown. Despite owning a distinct grappling advantage, Erson tried to strike with Kape. This was the result:
Tony Fagnano @BigToneMMA
Manel Kape told Erson Yamamoto his Mom just lost and he was next #RIZIN2017 Ref cam of the TKO https://t.co/02aWeMnqBp2017-10-15 08:38:48
Neither suffered especially damaging losses—the armbar left Miyuu's arm unhurt, while Erson's loss was labeled an early stoppage by many—but this was still a bad night for the Yamamoto family.
The pair previously competed on the same card in Sept. 2016 to become the first mother-son duo to do so. Erson fared better with a split-decision win, while Miyuu took a loss.