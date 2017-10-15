MMA's First Mother-Son Duo Suffers Pair of Tough Stoppage Losses in Rizin FF

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

A mother and son competed on the same mixed martial arts card Sunday, but it did not go well for them.

At Rizin World Grand Prix 2017: Opening Round Part 2, Miyuu and Erson Yamamoto both took tough stoppage losses in a harsh turn for the family.

After largely controlling the early action of her bout with Irene Cabello Rivera, Miyuu got sloppy on the ground and found herself in a deep armbar. She posted, rolled and bucked to the best of her ability but was forced to tap at 7:25 of the second round.

Her son fared even worse.

Facing Manel Kape in the first round of the bantamweight grand prix, Erson seemed flustered by Kape's smack talk during the pre-fight staredown. Despite owning a distinct grappling advantage, Erson tried to strike with Kape. This was the result:

Neither suffered especially damaging losses—the armbar left Miyuu's arm unhurt, while Erson's loss was labeled an early stoppage by many—but this was still a bad night for the Yamamoto family.

The pair previously competed on the same card in Sept. 2016 to become the first mother-son duo to do so. Erson fared better with a split-decision win, while Miyuu took a loss.