    MMA's First Mother-Son Duo Suffers Pair of Tough Stoppage Losses in Rizin FF

    Steven RondinaFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2017

    SAITAMA, JAPAN - DECEMBER 31: Miyuu Yamamoto enters the ring in the bout against Andy Nguyen of the United States during the RIZIN Fighting World GP 2016 final round at Saitama Super Arena on December 31, 2016 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
    A mother and son competed on the same mixed martial arts card Sunday, but it did not go well for them.

    At Rizin World Grand Prix 2017: Opening Round Part 2, Miyuu and Erson Yamamoto both took tough stoppage losses in a harsh turn for the family.

    After largely controlling the early action of her bout with Irene Cabello Rivera, Miyuu got sloppy on the ground and found herself in a deep armbar. She posted, rolled and bucked to the best of her ability but was forced to tap at 7:25 of the second round.

    Her son fared even worse.

    Facing Manel Kape in the first round of the bantamweight grand prix, Erson seemed flustered by Kape's smack talk during the pre-fight staredown. Despite owning a distinct grappling advantage, Erson tried to strike with Kape. This was the result:

    Neither suffered especially damaging losses—the armbar left Miyuu's arm unhurt, while Erson's loss was labeled an early stoppage by many—but this was still a bad night for the Yamamoto family.

    The pair previously competed on the same card in Sept. 2016 to become the first mother-son duo to do so. Erson fared better with a split-decision win, while Miyuu took a loss.

