Ben Roethlisberger on Chiefs Win: 'I Guess This Cowboy Has a Little Left in Him'

One week after throwing five interceptions in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ben Roethlisberger led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 19-13 upset win over the previously unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs.

"I guess this cowboy has a little left in him," the quarterback said after the win, per Mark Kaboly of DKPittsburghSports.com.

Roethlisberger finished the game with 252 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception.

This is a much different attitude than he had last Sunday after the 30-9 loss to Jacksonville, which included two interceptions returned for a touchdown.

"Maybe I don't have it anymore," he said, per Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL.com. "I'm not playing well enough."

Roethlisberger clearly was more careful with the ball in Week 6, although he was fortunate this 51-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown wasn't an interception instead:

The Steelers had a two-point lead with under four minutes left at the time of that pass. They held on for a six-point win thanks to 179 rushing yards from Le'Veon Bell and a defense that held the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL entering the week to just 13 points.

Pittsburgh currently sits in first place in the AFC North with a 4-2 record, although Roethlisberger still hasn't been quite as good as we have seen in the past with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. His renewed confidence could be helpful, but the 35-year-old will need to be better in order for the team to contend in the AFC.