NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Predictions for Post-Monday Night Football Standings

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The last undefeated team in the NFL fell on Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Kansas City Chiefs on the road.

Right now, there doesn't seem to be a clear favorite for the Super Bowl. A bunch of teams can make a case for the Lombardi Trophy, while few teams are out of the playoff push (in fact, all but three have at least two victories after six weeks).

Here's a look at the projected power rankings following this week's edition of Monday Night Football, which features the Indianapolis Colts traveling to face quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans. Note that the Titans, who are 8.5-point favorites, are predicted to win.

Then, we'll take a look at three teams whose rankings may require further explanation.

Projected Week 7 Power Rankings After Monday Night Football

1. Kansas City Chiefs (5-1)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (5-1)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)

4. Carolina Panthers (4-2)

5. Washington Redskins (3-2)

6. Seattle Seahawks (3-2)

7. Buffalo Bills (3-2)

8. Los Angeles Rams (4-2)

9. Minnesota Vikings (4-2)

10. New England Patriots (4-2)

11. Cincinnati Bengals (2-3)

12. Atlanta Falcons (3-2)

13. Denver Broncos (3-2)

14. New Orleans Saints (3-2)

15. Houston Texans (3-3)

16. Green Bay Packers (4-2)

17. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-3)

18. Detroit Lions (3-3)

19. Tennessee Titans (3-3)

20. Dallas Cowboys (2-3)

21. New York Jets (3-3)

22. Miami Dolphins (3-2)

23. Baltimore Ravens (3-3)

24. Los Angeles Chargers (2-4)

25. Oakland Raiders (2-4)

26. Arizona Cardinals (3-3)

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-3)

28. Chicago Bears (2-4)

29. Indianapolis Colts (2-4)

30. New York Giants (1-5)

31. San Francisco 49ers (0-6)

32. Cleveland Browns (0-6)

New England Patriots at No. 11

This stat from the NFL Research team is pretty concerning if you are a New England Patriots fan:

The Pats need to shore up their pass defense if they are going to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender. They can outscore teams like the New York Jets or Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but teams with better offenses (such as the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Pats 42-27 in the season opener) pose problems.

Of course, quarterback Tom Brady looks like the best quarterback in the NFL yet again, and the Pats' pass-catching crew might be the best in football, so they'll likely waltz into the playoffs. However, giving up 300-plus passing yards every week isn't a long-term recipe for success.

Miami Dolphins: No. 22

The Miami Dolphins are the only winning team in the bottom half of these power rankings, and it may seem odd considering that they just overcame a 17-0 deficit to defeat the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons in their own building.

That being said, the Dolphins offense still has significant issues. It has scored just 58 points through five games, or an average of 11.6 per contest. That's not going to cut it going forward.

Furthermore, there's a significant correlation between the rushing of running back Jay Ajayi and the team's success. He's rushed for 329 yards in three Dolphins wins (109.7 per game) compared to just 62 in Dolphin losses (or 31 per contest).

Simply put, if teams play the run and stop Ajayi, then they should halt the entire Dolphins offense. Furthermore, the Dolphins' remaining five road games are against teams with .500 records or better, so regression may lie ahead.

Washington Redskins: No. 5

Washington, which is 3-2, is ranked fifth in the above rankings, ahead of four teams with four wins apiece.

A closer look at its schedule reveals why.

The Redskins' losses were to two 5-1 teams: the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs game was tied at 20 until seconds remaining in regulation, and Washington had the ball down 22-17 with two minutes left against Philadelphia before the Eagles forced a fumble and scored a game-sealing touchdown.

They beat the 4-2 Rams on the road and crushed the Oakland Raiders at home. A close victory over the winless San Francisco 49ers didn't inspire confidence, but San Francisco has lost five of its six games by three points or fewer. It also didn't help that the 'Skins were without the services of cornerback Josh Norman, who is recovering from chest injuries.

Ultimately, Washington looks like a well-rounded team that could return to the playoffs after barely missing the postseason last year.