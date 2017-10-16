NLCS Schedule 2017: Updated TV Guide and Cubs vs. Dodgers Series Predictions

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner hit a game-ending three-run homer to give his team a 4-1 Game 2 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the National League Championship Series on Sunday.

L.A. is now just two wins away from reaching its first World Series since 1988, when it defeated the heavily favored Oakland Athletics in five games.

Here's a look at the remaining NLCS television schedule, as well as predictions for how the rest of the series will shake out.

National League Championship Series

Game 3 (Los Angeles at Chicago): Tuesday, October 17 at 9 p.m. ET. on TBS

Game 4 (Los Angeles at Chicago): Wednesday, October 18 at 9 p.m. ET. on TBS

*Game 5 (Los Angeles at Chicago): Thursday, October 19 at 8 p.m. ET. on TBS

*Game 6 (Chicago at Los Angeles): Saturday, October 21 at 4 p.m. ET. on TBS

*Game 7 (Chicago at Los Angeles): Sunday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET. on TBS

*If necessary

NLCS Predictions

Cubs Take Game 3

Raise your hand if you remember Kyle Hendricks finished top three in the National League Cy Young voting last year.

Hendricks is one of the more unheralded pitchers in baseball, but all he does is go to the mound and limit the damage on a nightly basis. He didn't give up more than three earned runs in his last 13 regular-season starts this year. On eight of those occasions, the 27-year-old shut out his opponent or allowed just one earned run.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

He's also an excellent postseason pitcher, going 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA in nine starts.

The Wrigley Field atmosphere should be electric on Tuesday as the Cubs fans cheer on the hometown team. That, plus the steady pitching of Hendricks, will be enough to give Chicago the victory.

Dodgers Fight Back, Win Game 4

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta has been phenomenal in his four full seasons with the club, striking out more than a batter per hitting while registering a 64-29 win-loss record and 2.67 ERA. He's also allowed a microscopic .6 home runs per nine innings.

That being said, Arrieta is fighting through a mini-slump, which may be the result of trying to return to form following a Grade 1 hamstring strain suffered during an early September start against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He was wild in a four-inning outing against Washington in the playoffs, walking five before leaving the game. Arrieta didn't allow any runs, but in three September starts, he allowed seven earned runs in 10.1 innings, giving up five homers as well.

Now he will face a Dodgers team with a lot of pop (their 221 home runs ranked fourth in baseball this year), and that could be problematic. Look for L.A. to hit a homer or two and take a 3-1 series advantage.

Dodgers Win the Pennant in 5

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw has given up five home runs in two postseason games this year, but his bad luck with the home run ball can't continue, right?

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

This is a pitcher who had a 2.31 ERA in 2017, and that mark is somehow his worst since 2012. He's a seven-time All-Star and three-time NL Cy Young winner.

Although the postseason hasn't gone as well for Kershaw (4.57 ERA in 20 lifetime appearances), he's still one of the best aces in the game.

In a closeout matchup to go to the World Series, look for Kershaw to throw six or seven strong innings and for the bullpen to shut the door in an exciting, low-scoring victory to clinch L.A.'s first National League pennant since 1988.