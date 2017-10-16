Week 7 Waiver Wire: C.J. Beathard, Robert Woods Highlight Pickups to Know

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Adrian Peterson just showed how important the fantasy football waiver wire can be more than a month into the NFL regular season.

After wasting away with the New Orleans Saints and seeing many fantasy owners drop him outright, Peterson erupted for 25.4 points in Week 6 during his debut with the Arizona Cardinals on 134 yards and two touchdowns.

A hit like Peterson won't happen every week—but those who prepare like it will often go on to make significant noise in the fantasy playoffs, if not championships.

The initial Week 7 outlook doesn't offer much in the way of big names compared to last week, but it does offer serious potential value for those who know where to look. Here is a rundown of the potential adds to know.

Week 7 Waiver-Wire Targets

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, TB

Josh McCown, QB, NYJ

C.J. Beathard, QB, SF

Chris Ivory, RB, JAX

Dion Lewis, RB, NE

Elijah McGuire, RB, NYJ

Nelson Agholor, WR, PHI

Marqise Lee, WR, JAX

Robert Woods, WR, LAR

Austin Hooper, TE, ATL

Zach Miller, TE, CHI

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The C.J. Beathard era has started for the San Francisco 49ers.

There is a sentence most didn't think they'd see soon, if at all. But the third-round rookie got into a Week 6 game against the Washington Redskins and looked composed, throwing for 245 yards and a touchdown on the road in an eventual two-point loss.

The team then announced the rookie was the starter for the foreseeable future:

While Beathard doesn't sit in the most attractive situation given the rebuilding team surrounding him, not to mention his rookie status, he classifies as a decent stash option for both owners in need and those plucking off the wire from a position of luxury.

Beathard's solid play on short notice offers an interesting angle for the coming weeks, where each of his next three opponents rank among the teams allowing the 13-most points to opposing quarterbacks on average. If the rookie can build on his sudden debut, he'll qualify as a streaming option.

Chris Ivory, RB, JAX

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

Chris Ivory of the Jacksonville Jaguars just had one of the odder games by a fantasy running back in recent memory.

Ivory, the oft-injured veteran back going on 30 years old, totaled 13.7 points after boasting more than 5.3 over every game to start the season because he caught nine of 10 targets through the air, taking one for a touchdown.

Since entering the league in 2010, Ivory had caught 80 total passes.

Ivory isn't 'a pass-catching back by any means, yet this development is something to watch. Rookie Leonard Fournette is still the lead back in Jacksonville, though he suffered a non-contact injury in Week 6.

This doesn't seem like a big ordeal because he was eventually cleared to return, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

But it looked bad and the team held him out. If the adrenaline wears off and Fournette can't go in the coming weeks, Ivory transforms from a spell back with reliable usage to an outright workhorse.

Based on the current usage and potential for much more, Ivory is a must add.

Robert Woods, WR, LAR

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

It's time to activate Robert Woods watch.

Woods, a former second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills who fizzled out with the team after four seasons, seems to keep getting better acquainted with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

The point totals aren't huge yet, but Woods has five or more points in three of his last four outings, where he's hit at least 66 yards at the same clip. He's been targeted five times in each of his past two outings as well.

Now would be a good time to mention Woods did this damage over the past two weeks against strong defenses trotted out by the Seattle Seahawks and Jaguars.

After becoming a fixture of a potent attack for a 4-2 team, Woods is an interesting option at a deep position worth plucking off the wire. If another target on the offense goes down or the chemistry between Woods and Goff keeps heading north, the embattled wideout will become a viable option most weeks.

Zach Miller, TE, CHI

Rob Carr/Getty Images

It seemed a matter of time before somebody actually stepped up at tight end to provide owners some relief at a struggling position.

Those who say they knew it would be Zach Miller of the Chicago Bears, though, are mostly lying.

The veteran Miller has been the biggest winner of the Bears switching to rookie Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback. Since the move, Miller has totaled 10 targets over two games and scored a touchdown in each, planting him at a minimum of 8.5 points.

Given the dismal state of the wideout depth chart in Chicago and Trubisky's rookie status, the chemistry between the two only figures to grow as the season continues. Miller is the sort of target a rookie needs to stay in a rhythm, and that need will doubly fill a role for owners needing a boost.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.