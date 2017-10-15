    Former MLB Pitcher Daniel Webb Dies at Age 28 in ATV Accident

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2017

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 27: Daniel Webb #40 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the game on July 27, 2014 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the White Sox 4-3. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
    Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

    The sheriff's office in Humphreys County, Tennessee, confirmed former Chicago White Sox pitcher Daniel Webb died Saturday night in an ATV accident, according to the Associated Press (via WPSD in Paducah, Kentucky).

    The White Sox provided a statement about Webb's death:

    The AP reported authorities confirmed Webb suffered head trauma in what was described as a "tragic accident." Webb's wife and two others were injured.

    Webb appeared in 94 games over four years with the White Sox. He posted a 4.50 ERA and a 4.46 FIP, according to Baseball Reference.

    Webb underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2016, and the White Sox released him in November.

