NFL Power Rankings: Breaking Down Sunday's Action Ahead of Week 7

The 1972 Miami Dolphins popped the champagne Sunday evening when the Pittsburgh Steelers knocked off the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

Led by a combined 346 yards from Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown, the Steelers got big plays from their best players en route to a dominant victory on the road. Little doubt was left that Ben Roethlisberger still has what it takes to win a championship in the NFL, either, just one week after No. 7 openly suggested he did not.

The Steelers victory over the Chiefs was but one headline of a Week 6 that also saw a significant injury affect the NFC playoff picture, the rise of a rookie phenom and the re-emergence of a future Hall of Famer.

But first, NFL power rankings following Sunday's action but not taking into account the outcome of Monday's Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans game.

Power Rankings

1. Kansas City Chiefs (5-1)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (5-1)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)

4. New England Patriots (4-2)

5. Carolina Panthers (4-2)

6. Green Bay Packers (4-2)

7. Atlanta Falcons (3-2)

8. Denver Broncos (3-2)

9. Buffalo Bills (3-2)

10. Seattle Seahawks (3-2)

11. Los Angeles Rams (4-2)

12. Minnesota Vikings (4-2)

13. Washington Redskins (3-2)

14. New Orleans (3-2)

15. Miami Dolphins (3-2)

16. Detroit Lions (3-3)

17. Houston Texans (3-3)

18. New York Jets (3-3)

19. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-3)

20. Dallas Cowboys (2-3)

21. Arizona Cardinals (3-3)

22. Baltimore Ravens (3-3)

23. Cincinnati Bengals (2-3)

24. Tennessee Titans (2-3)

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-3)

26. Indianapolis Colts (2-3)

27. Los Angeles Chargers (2-4)

28. Oakland Raiders (2-4)

29. Chicago Bears (2-4)

30. New York Giants (1-5)

31. San Francisco 49ers (0-6)

32. Cleveland Browns (0-6)

Down Goes Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone Sunday afternoon during a divisional game against the Minnesota Vikings. Hit after releasing the ball, he was taken hard to the turf by linebacker Anthony Barr. The Green Bay Packers' official Twitter account announced the injury, as well as the very real chance he misses the remainder of the 2017 season.

Rodgers has overcome a broken collarbone before, returning to the field after seven weeks to lift the Packers to the playoffs in 2013. This year, though, he faces a greater uphill battle to get back on the field. That first injury, four years ago, was to his left shoulder. This latest injury affects his throwing arm and thus, will likely make it more difficult for him to rediscover his mechanics and mobility in time to return to the field.

Whether he returns or not, the Packers are a different team without Rodgers behind center.

Brett Hundley, a third-year quarterback out of UCLA, lacked the spark and energy the two-time MVP brings to the field. He also lacks the decision-making and accuracy, as witnessed in his three interceptions Sunday afternoon.

With a week of first-team reps and a little fine-tuning by head coach Mike McCarthy, Hundley could be ready to turn in a solid performance against a suddenly red-hot New Orleans Saints team.

Expecting him to trade touchdowns with the great Drew Brees, though, will only lead to disappointment on the part of Packers fans. Instead, expect a greater emphasis on the run and play-action pass game as Green Bay not only attempts to pick up a much-needed home win but also keep pace with a Vikings team now one-up on them in divisional play.

Chiefs Are Still Tops in the NFL

Even in defeat, the Kansas City Chiefs are the best team in the NFL.

Despite being beaten up and limited offensively for three straight quarters Sunday, quarterback Alex Smith had his team in position to potentially win the game in the closing minutes.

With quick-strike capabilities and a signal-caller playing the best football of his career, the Chiefs will continue to excel in 2017, beginning Thursday night against an Oakland Raiders team that dropped to 2-4 in Week 6 and is failing to live up to expectations built on last year's explosive run to the playoffs.

Look for Smith, Kareem Hunt, Tyreek Hill and the rest of the Chiefs to bounce back and re-establish themselves as the measuring stick in this NFL season.

A Phenomenal Rise

Deshaun Watson leads the NFL in passing touchdowns with 15.

He is a rookie.

In the last three weeks Watson has amassed a stat line that rivals that of any other quarterback in the league. He has completed 58-of-94 passes, thrown for 12 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

His success this early in his career has Houston looking like a potential division winner as the season goes on. Without JJ Watt anchoring the defense following a season-ending injury, Watson has managed to build a lead for his team, taking some of the pressure off the other side of the ball.

Watson, to this point, has provided Houston with a spark at quarterback it has never really had.

Yes, Matt Schaub did a decent job during his stint as the starter, but Watson is quick, athletic, shows little fear slinging the ball down the field and has complete trust in dynamic playmakers like DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller.

The Texans are off in Week 7 but Watson will return in Week 8 to battle his most intimidating opponent yet: the Seattle Seahawks.

AP Goes Off

The frustration Adrian Peterson felt in New Orleans was apparent from Week 1 when he was caught yelling at Saints head coach Sean Payton on the sidelines of a Monday Night Football loss to his former team, the Minnesota Vikings.

After a trade sent him to Arizona, Peterson was presented with an opportunity to play a meaningful role for a team seeking a return to the postseason for the first time since the 2015 season.

He got off to a hot start with the Cardinals Sunday, rushing 26 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns, per NFL.com. His performance fueled the Cardinals to victory, opening up opportunities for Carson Palmer the veteran quarterback did not have without a run game.

The win over a young Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that had high expectations entering the year sets up a Week 7 game between the red birds and NFC West division leaders, the Los Angeles Rams.

It is a favorable matchup for Peterson.

The Rams are allowing 139.5 yards per game on the ground and have surrendered eight rushing touchdowns.

That sets the stage for another explosive and productive day for Peterson in London's Twickenham Stadium.