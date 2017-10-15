Joe Maddon to Discuss Slide Rule with Joe Torre Following NLCS Game 1 Ejection

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he spoke with Joe Torre, MLB's chief baseball officer, and will meet with Torre to discuss the slide rule at home plate following the Cubs' Game 1 defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

"We talked on the phone. We just have to sit down face-to-face about what I said last night," Maddon said, per ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers. "The only thing I'll say about yesterday is it was a tremendous baseball play on our part."

Maddon was ejected in the bottom of the seventh after a replay review led to Charlie Culberson scoring the Dodgers' fifth run. Cubs catcher Willson Contreras tagged Culberson out, but officials determined Contreras blocked home plate.

The play comes at the 2:02 mark of the video below:

MLB announced the addition of rule 7.13 in February 2014. According to the rule, runners are prohibited from taking a path away from home plate that would cause them to run into the catcher. Also, catchers must provide the runner with a clear path to home plate unless they have the ball.

The regulation is called the "Posey Rule" after San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey suffered a season-ending injury during a collision at the plate in 2011.

Maddon told reporters he disagrees with the rule but understood the umpires' decision.

"I could not disagree more with the interpretation of that," he said, per USA Today's Gabe Lacques. "However, I will defend the umpires. The umpires did everything according to what they've been told, but I, from day one, have totally disagreed with the content of that rule."

Maddon also argued MLB created the rule largely because of Posey's status—he was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2010. He said rule 7.13 wouldn't be part of the game if Posey had been "a third-string catcher for the Atlanta Braves," according to the Los Angeles Times' Bill Shaikin.