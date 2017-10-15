NaVorro Bowman Rumors: Ex-49ers LB Visiting Raiders, Cowboys in Free Agency

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman is reportedly set to visit multiple teams following his release.

On Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Bowman will visit the Oakland Raiders on Monday and then set up a visit with the Dallas Cowboys.

The news comes after the 49ers announced Bowman's release Friday following seven seasons with the only NFL team he has ever known.

In regard to the release, Kevin Patra of NFL.com noted Bowman was willing to "accept diminished duties" with rookie Reuben Foster in the rotation even though he previously requested a trade. "General manager John Lynch, however, felt that once a player has the mentality he wants out, it is time to move on," Patra wrote.

Bowman is a three-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro member who is just 29 years old, but there are concerns about his ability to stay on the field after he missed the 2014 season with a knee injury and played just four games last year.

To his credit, he bounced back in 2015 with a career-high 154 combined tackles and has 38 combined tackles in five games this season.

He would provide a much-needed boost for either side, considering the Raiders were a mere 25th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game entering play Sunday, while Dallas was 20th.

Both teams were in the playoffs last season but were 2-3 through five games in 2017 in part because of defensive struggles. Bowman would add veteran leadership on that side of the ball as a linebacker who can control the opposition's rushing attack in the box.