WWE 2K18 Review: Early Scores and Gameplay Videos Before Release Date

Credit: WWE.com

WWE 2K18 is set to be released on all platforms on October 17. This will be the first time the 2K series of WWE games will see a release on a Nintendo console, and also the first in the series not to be designed to work on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles.

Every year, the WWE and 2K Sports tout the changes made to the game, improvements to gameplay and graphics, roster size and new features, and this year is no different.

The WWE is hoping for a win with this game after WWE 2K17 received a mixed response last year due to certain features from past versions being eliminated.

It's still early, but a couple of reviews have come in for WWE 2K18:

Metacritic scores it 8.6 based on 25 user reviews.

Brian Mazique of Forbes gave the game 8.3 out of 10.

Gameplay Videos

The WWE, IGN and 2K Sports have put out several videos hyping the release of the newest game in the series. The launch trailer, narrated by Seth Rollins and Kurt Angle, gives fans a rundown of the features included in the game.

One of the new features the WWE seems most proud of is called Road to Glory mode. This is similar to the MyCareer mode we have seen in past years, but RTG mode is all about online gameplay against other gamers.

As you can see from the video, players will get to design a character and battle against friends or random people from around the globe in an attempt to earn bonuses to upgrade their created Superstar.

Another change to this year's game is the ability to have eight Superstars in the ring at the same time. People have been begging for matches with more than six characters for years, and we finally got our wish.

This means Royal Rumbles will be more chaotic, Ladder matches will be more competitive and Survivor Series Elimination bouts will be closer to the real thing.

Bringing back backstage brawls was a smart move by 2K Sports. Some of the original Nintendo 64 games from WCW incorporated backstage gameplay, and it has been sorely missed.

Players will be able to do more than fight other wrestlers behind the curtain. WWE 2K18 will introduce a new free roam feature in MyCareer mode to incorporate more RPG elements into the experience.

Boasting a list of over 180 current and past Superstars, this is the largest roster in any wrestling game, and that included the recently revealed Colonel Sanders playable character.

To promote both the game and the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Xavier Woods posted a video to his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel featuring The Usos battling The New Day inside the demonic structure.

Unfortunately for Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E, the simulation didn't mirror the results of the match in real life.