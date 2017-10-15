Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Julian Brandt and Jonathan Tah

TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona reportedly scouted Bayer Leverkusen trio Jonathan Tah, Julian Brandt and Leon Bailey during the club's Bundesliga clash with Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Sporting director Robert Fernandez and chief of scouting Urbano Ortega were at the game, which finished in a 2-2 draw, with the club also apparently interested in Benjamin Henrichs, according to Sport.

Defender Tah is still just 21 but is one of the most promising young centre-backs in the Bundesliga and has already been capped by Germany at senior level.

Barcelona may be searching for more youthful options at centre-back, with Javier Mascherano already 33 and approaching the end of his career, while Gerard Pique will turn 31 next year.

The Catalan giants are also interested in Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, although he could cost up to £50 million, per Tom Hopkinson at the Sunday Mirror.

Barcelona have also long been linked with a move for Yerry Mina, with a deal believed to be in place, but it is still unclear when he will arrive, per Xavi Hernandez at Marca.

Tah could prove to be another option for Barcelona and a potential long-term partner for Samuel Umtiti, who is one of the best in his position, per Total Barca:

Meanwhile, Barca may struggle to land Brandt, as Leverkusen do not want to sell the winger, per Sport.

Brandt has scored 20 goals for Leverkusen during his time with the club, who have been happy to show his highlights via their official Twitter account:

The Germany international is a pacy winger who possesses excellent vision but can also come inside and play as a playmaker.

Bailey is also a wide player, but he has taken time to adjust to life in the Bundesliga after joining the club from Genk in January.

The 20-year-old is starting to settle, however, and scored his first Bundesliga goal back in September:

Both wingers possess huge potential but are far from the finished product, although Barcelona may simply be considering attacking options.

The club look over-reliant on Lionel Messi currently, with Luis Suarez struggling for form and Ousmane Dembele out for the rest of the year, and are yet to completely convince as an attacking unit.