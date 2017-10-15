Carlos Hyde Trade Rumors: Kyle Shanahan Calls Reports '100 Percent False'

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers fell to 0-6 Sunday in what is shaping up to be a lost season, but head coach Kyle Shanahan insisted running back Carlos Hyde is not on the trading block.

"Absolutely 100 percent false," he said when asked about rumors surrounding Hyde after Sunday's 26-24 loss to Washington, per Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee.

Prior to Shanahan's comments, Benjamin Allbright of AM 1340 in Denver noted San Francisco had "received and made calls" regarding Hyde.

Hyde fell just short of 1,000 rushing yards with 988 last year and likely would have reached the milestone if he played a full season instead of 13 games. He also scored a career-high nine touchdowns and appeared primed to carry his individual momentum over into the 2017 campaign with 124 rushing yards in a Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and two touchdowns in a Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

However, the Ohio State product tallied just 11 rushing yards on eight carries in an overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. What's more, backup Matt Breida had 10 carries and played for extended stretches in the second half, raising some eyebrows.

Shanahan said Breida saw more carries because he had the "hot hand," per Barrows. The coach granted Hyde is the top option but Breida would remain in the rotation if he had that hot hand.

Hyde had 13 carries for just 28 yards in Sunday's contest, although he mixed in 47 receiving yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Breida tallied 21 yards on four carries.

According to Spotrac, Hyde is set to be an unrestricted free agent after the season, meaning a trade would give the 49ers the opportunity to garner something in return before he potentially leaves.