Houston Astros Start ALCS in Historic Fashion with Pair of Dominant Starts

Houston Astros starter Dallas Keuchel struck out 10 batters en route to a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the ALCS on Friday.

Justin Verlander took the mound for Game 2 and proceeded to pitch a complete game and earn a win, fanning 13 Yankees along the way. The duo combined to mark the first time in MLB history that a pair of teammates have begun a playoff series with victories in which they struck out at least 10 batters, per Elias Sports Bureau (h/t ESPN.com).

Both pitchers have been dominant during the 2017 postseason. Keuchel, who went 14-5 with a 2.90 ERA and 1.119 WHIP during the regular season, has allowed just one earned run over 12.2 innings in the playoffs. Over those frames, he's struck out 17 batters and walked only four.

The Detroit Tigers traded Verlander to Houston at the latter end of August. After being sent to Houston, Verlander started five games for the Astros to finish the regular season going 5-0 and pitching his way to a 1.06 ERA and 0.647 WHIP.

Verlander's excellence has carried into the postseason as well. In addition to starting two games, he was used out of the bullpen during the ALDS against the Boston Red Sox. Altogether he's thrown 17.2 innings and allowed just four runs while putting together a 16-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The Astros have a 2-0 lead over the Yankees in the ALCS following Saturday's victory. Charlie Morton will attempt to extend that lead and continue Houston's string of spectacular starts when he takes the mound for Game 3 on Monday.