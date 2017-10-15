Tiger Woods Says He's 'Making Progress' in Recovery from Back Surgery

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Tiger Woods appears to be inching his way back to full health after undergoing back surgery in April.

Woods shared a clip of himself driving off a tee to show his progress during his recovery:

In August, Woods tweeted he was healthy enough to begin chipping again and shared a video in October in which he had healed enough to begin hitting with irons from the fairway:

Woods hasn't played a competitive round of golf since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic after the first round in February, citing back spasms. Two months later came his fourth back surgery.

The 14-time major winner posted a statement about his recovery in September, writing that he was working out six days a week but had no idea when he'd be able to return to the PGA Tour.

"Playing-wise, I'm not looking ahead yet because I don't know what kind of swing I'm going to use," Woods said. "I just don't know what my body is going to allow me to do. Until I do, I'm going to listen to my doctors and continue to take it slowly."

The 41-year-old was a captain's assistant for the United States at the 2017 Presidents Cup, which the U.S. won 19-11 earlier this month.

Considering his limited schedule this year and season-long absence in 2016, golf fans will know better than to get too optimistic about Woods' recovery until he steps foot on the tee at his first tournament back. Still, the fact he continues to make steps forward with his rehab bodes well for his odds of getting back to 100 percent in time for at least one major event in 2018.