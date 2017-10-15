Tom Brady Reacts to Aaron Rodgers' Collarbone Injury: 'It Sucks'

Brian D. Kersey/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sympathized with Aaron Rodgers after the Green Bay Packers quarterback suffered a broken right collarbone that could end his 2017 season.

"That sucks. It sucks," Brady said of Rodgers' injury, per the Boston Herald's Jeff Howe.

The Packers confirmed the nature of Rodgers' injury as they were en route to a 23-10 defeat against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Brady has been in Rodgers' shoes before. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opening game of the 2008 season.

While the Patriots still made the playoffs and won 11 games that year, the Packers may not be so lucky.

Brett Hundley went 18-of-33 for 157 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in relief of Rodgers on Sunday. He entered the game having thrown 11 regular-season passes since the start of 2016.

After Sunday's defeat, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Hundley will remain the starter.

"As far as the [quarterback] position, Brett Hundley is my quarterback, Joe Callahan is the backup," McCarthy said, per the team's official Twitter account. "That's the direction we're going. We're going to rally around this thing and put together a game plan to beat the Saints. I have confidence in [Hundley]."

When he replaced the injured Brady in 2008, Matt Cassel had 39 pass attempts in his first three years. Few expected much of Cassel, but he threw for 3,693 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 touchdowns.

If the Packers are to reach the postseason for the ninth year in a row, Green Bay will need a similar breakout from Hundley.