Tom Brady Sets NFL Record with 187 Career Regular-Season Victories

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady etched himself into the record books yet again in Sunday's 24-17 victory over the New York Jets.



Heading into Sunday, Brady was tied with Brett Favre and Peyton Manning with 186 career regular-season wins but has now surpassed the aforementioned legends with 187, per Sportsnet Stats. By doing so, the two-time MVP has simply added to the long list of achievements he's built over what figures to be a Hall of Fame career.

Brady threw for 257 yards, a pair of touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's game. The performance brought his marks up to 1,959 yards, 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions for the year.

The veteran signal-caller is on pace to eclipse 4,000 yards passing for the sixth time in the last seven seasons. The only occasion that Brady failed to achieve said accomplishment came last season when he had to serve a four-game suspension to begin the campaign.

After Sunday's win, the Patriots now sport a 4-2 record, sitting alone atop the AFC East standings. While it is hard to call such a start disappointing, the team's defensive struggles have cast a bit of a shadow over Brady's continued excellence at 40 years old. Coming off a 2016 season that saw the Patriots win their fifth Super Bowl with Brady at the helm, New England has allowed at least 20 points in four of their six games thus far.

Brady will look to continue his excellent statistical season next Sunday when the Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons in a rematch of last season's Super Bowl.