Yankees vs. Astros: ALCS Game 3 TV Schedule, Ticket Info and Odds

Elsa/Getty Images

After winning consecutive games by 2-1 scores, the Houston Astros will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees as the playoff shifts to the Bronx.

Charlie Morton will take the mound for Houston, while CC Sabathia will do the same for New York.

The matchup will take place on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET. on FS1, with the pregame show starting at 7 p.m. ET. Joe Buck will provide play-by-play alongside the color commentary of Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz.

MLB.TV subscribers can stream the matchup online, and fans can also watch through Fox Sports Go. Furthermore, anyone can tune into all postseason contests through ESPN Radio (as well as their local carriers for games).

If you want to catch the game live, tickets are still available for purchase through StubHub. Per OddsShark, the Yankees are -124 favorites, and the over/under total is set at 8.5 runs.

Here's a look at the four notable questions leading up to Game 3.

Will Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa Keep Their Hot Streaks Alive?

The Astros' middle infielders have done the vast majority of the damage against the Yankees through the first two games. Second baseman Jose Altuve is 5-for-8 with a key stolen base and two runs, while shortstop Carlos Correa is 3-for-7 with a home run, a double, two runs and two RBI.

They form a dynamic one-two punch on defense and offense, as they hold the third and fourth spots in the lineup, respectively.

It's pretty simple: Unless the Yankees can find a way to keep Altuve and Correa off the base paths, then this will be a short series.

How Will the Yankees' Right-Handers Fare Against Charlie Morton?

The Yankees' right-handed batters have a couple of splits advantages against Morton on Monday night. First, he has allowed an .805 OPS against righties, compared to a .561 mark against lefties.

Secondly, Morton does a little worse away from home (as many pitchers do), as he has a .247 batting average against and 4.17 ERA away from Minute Maid Park (compared to .217 and 3.34 in Houston).

A couple of Yankees right-handers have done well against Morton during their careers: Second baseman Starlin Castro has a .400 batting average, third baseman Todd Frazier sports a 1.365 OPS and designated hitter Matt Holliday has mashed a couple dingers.

In the hitter-friendly park that is Yankee Stadium, the New York bats have an opportunity to wake up against the Astros starter.

Can New York Get to the Astros Bullpen Early?

Houston's bullpen may be the team's weakness. For the playoffs, the Astros' relievers have managed just a 5.40 ERA. In the regular season, they pitched to a 4.27 mark, which ranked just 17th out of 30 MLB clubs.

If the Yankees get to the bullpen in the middle innings, then they have an advantage in the latter half of the game. New York's relievers are some of the best in the business, as they've earned a 3.34 ERA this year (good enough for third in the majors). That number has dipped to a microscopic 2.06 mark in the postseason.

Ultimately, the Yankees will strive to make this a bullpen game, taking a litany of pitches in an attempt to tire out the opposing starter. If they can do that for Game 3, then they have the edge.