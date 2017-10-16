Fantasy Football Week 7: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

John Bazemore/Associated Press

If you have Aaron Rodgers on your fantasy team, it is time to start shopping for replacements.

Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone and may miss the remainder of the 2017 season, per the Green Bay Packers' official Twitter page.

The loss is a major blow not only to the Packers but for those of you hoping to ride ol' Discount Double Check to your fantasy championship. Replacing Rodgers will not be easy, nor is anyone particularly envious of you.

That does not mean it cannot be done.

There are a number of talented quarterbacks, and dynamic players in other positions, on the waiver wire (via Yahoo) for you to explore, pick up and exploit for big gains and fantasy victories in the weeks to come.

Quarterbacks

1. Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) at New England Patriots: 400 yards, 4 TDs (32 points)

2. Alex Smith (Kansas City Chiefs) at Oakland Raiders: 325 yards, 2 TDs, 20 rushing yards, rushing TD (29 points)

3. Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Washington Redskins: 300 yards, 3 TDs, INT, 20 rushing yards (25 points)

4. Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers) at Chicago Bears: 300 yards, TD, 2 INTs, 50 rushing yards, TD (25 points)

5. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 300 yards, 3 TDs (24 points)

6. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) at San Francisco 49ers: 275 yards, TD, 25 rushing yards, rushing TD (23.5 points)

7. Derek Carr (Oakland Raiders) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 300 yards, 3 TDs, INT (23 points)

8. Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Arizona Cardinals: 350 yards, 2 TDs, INT (21 points)

9. Tyrod Taylor (Buffalo Bills) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 200 yards, TD, 30 rushing yards, TD (21 points)

10. Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) at Green Bay Packers: 350 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs (20 points)

11. Marcus Mariota (Tennesse Titans) at Cleveland Browns: 200 yards, TD, 15 rushing yards, TD (19.5 points)

12. C.J. Beathard (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Dallas Cowboys: 300 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs (18 points)

13. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) at New York Giants: 200 yards, 2 TDs, INT, 25 rushing yards (17.5 points)

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Waiver Wire Addition: Carson Palmer (Arizona Cardinals)

After early-season struggles, it is understandable if you abandoned Carson Palmer to the waiver wire in favor of a younger, flashier quarterback. Just be prepared to regret it now that he has some support in the form of future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson.

Facing a Los Angeles Rams pass defense that gives up 210.7 yards a game and has surrendered eight touchdowns, Palmer may find success off play-action passes to deep threats like John Brown, J.J. Nelson and Jaron Brown, not to mention another future Hall of Famer, Larry Fitzgerald.

An explosive offense will help generate fantasy points and Palmer will be at the helm of it.

Running Backs

1. C.J. Anderson (Denver Broncos) at Los Angeles Chargers: 130 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 35 receiving yards, TD (34.5 points)

2. Kareem Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs) at Oakland Raiders: 140 rushing yards, TD, 50 receiving yards, TD (31 points)

3. LeVeon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Cincinnati Bengals: 120 rushing yards, TD, 35 receiving yards, TD (27.5 points)

4. Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) at Indianapolis Colts: 150 rushing yards, 2 TDs (27 points)

5. Jay Ajayi (Miami Dolphins) at New York Jets: 125 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 20 receiving yards (26.5 points)

6. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Arizona Cardinals: 115 rushing yards, TD, 30 receiving yards, TD (26.5 points)

7. Jerick McKinnon (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Baltimore Ravens: 120 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 10 receiving yards (25 points)

8. LeGarrette Blount (Philadelphia Eagles) at Washington Redskins: 110 rushing yards, TD, 25 receiving yards (19.5 points)

9. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) at New England Patriots: 125 rushing yards, TD (18.5 points)

10. Isaiah Crowell (Cleveland Browns) vs. Tennessee Titans: 100 rushing yards, TD, 20 receiving yards (18 points)

11. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) at Chicago Bears: 30 rushing yards, 70 receiving yards, TD (16 points)

12. Orleans Darkwa (New York Giants) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 95 rushing yards, TD (15.5 points)

13. Mark Ingram (New Orleans Saints) at Green Bay Packers: 110 rushing yards, 30 receiving yards (14 points)

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Waiver Wire Additions: Marlon Mack (Indianapolis Colts) and Alfred Morris (Dallas Cowboys)

Marlon Mack is hardly a consistent running back and does not start thanks to ageless wonder Frank Gore, but when he gets an opportunity to play, he finds the end zone. Sunday, his Colts play a Jaguars team ranked No. 31 against the run, meaning he should have more opportunities to pick up yards and find his way to the end zone.

The reinstatement of Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension opens the door for Alfred Morris to see more touches—and touchdowns—for a Dallas Cowboys unit that will be looking to re-establish the run and take some pressure off Dak Prescott.

Morris, whose most notable run in 2017 was a 70-plus-yard scamper against the Los Angeles Rams, figures to be the most explosive back at the Cowboys' disposal.

Wide Receivers

1. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) at New England Patriots: 110 receiving yards, 2 TDs (23 points)

2. Brandin Cooks (New England Patriots) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 90 receiving yards, 2 TDs (21 points)

3. Michael Crabtree (Oakland Raiders) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 120 receiving yards, TD (18 points)

4. Dez Bryant (Dallas Cowboys) at San Francisco 49ers: 60 receiving yards, 2 TDs (18 points)

5. Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers) vs. New Orleans Saints: 90 receiving yards, TD (15 points)

6. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 140 receiving yards (14 points)

7. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 80 receiving yards, TD (14 points)

8. John Brown (Arizona Cardinals) at Los Angeles Rams: 75 receiving yards, TD (13.5 points)

9. Chris Hogan (New England Patriots) at Atlanta Falcons: 60 receiving yards, TD (12 points)

10. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) at Green Bay Packers: 50 receiving yards, TD (11 points)

11. Jeremy Kerley (New York Jets) at Miami Dolphins: 50 receiving yards, TD (11 points)

12. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) at Buffalo Bills: 110 receiving yards (11 points)

13. Kelvin Benjamin (Carolina Panthers) at Chicago Bears: 100 receiving yards (10 points)

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Waiver Wire Addition: Nelson Agholor (Philadelphia Eagles)

Big-name additions Alshon Jeffrey and Torrey Smith may get all the attention in Philadelphia, but Nelson Agholor is as significant a part of the team's 5-1 record as either of them, yet the explosive wide receiver is owned in only 54 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues.

With 20 receptions for 321 yards and four touchdowns, he is hardly an ideal starter, but Agholor gives your team depth and allows you to lean on him when a starter goes down with an ill-timed injury or is out with a bye. He'd be a quality pickup from an Eagles team who is doing just about everything right offensively to this point in the season.

Tight Ends

1. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 75 receiving yards, 2 TDs (19.5 points)

2. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) at Oakland Raiders: 60 receiving yards, 2 TDs (18 points)

3. Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) at Cleveland Browns: 60 receiving yards, 2 TDs (18 points)

4. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) at Washington Redskins: 75 receiving yards, TD (13.5 points)

5. Zach Miller (Chicago Bears) vs. Carolina Panthers: 50 receiving yards, TD (11 points)

6. Hunter Henry (Los Angeles Chargers) at Denver Broncos: 40 receiving yards, TD (10 points)

7. Charles Clay (Buffalo Bills): 80 receiving yards (8 points)

8. Austin Hooper (Atlanta Falcons) at New England Patriots: 50 receiving yards (5 points)

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Waiver Wire Addition: Ed Dickson (Carolina Panthers)

Ed Dickson has quickly become one of Cam Newton's most trusted receivers, averaging just over 50 yards a game and 10 yards after the catch, per Yahoo. He is a safety blanket of sorts for Newton, who will likely find himself under pressure after the Eagles exposed Carolina's offensive line in their meeting.

Dickson will not wow you with big numbers, and he may not even get into the end zone. As a late pickup to fill a hole, though, there are far worse and less dependable than the eight-year veteran.

Defense

1. New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers: 6 sacks, 2 INTs, TD, 20-26 PA (16 points)

2. Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts: 3 sacks, 3 INTs, 10-16 PA (9 points)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals: 4 sacks, 2 INTs, 10-16 PA (8 points)

4. Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins: 5 sacks, INT, 20-26 PA (7 points)

5. Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers: 5 sacks, INT, 10-16 PA (7 points)

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Waiver Wire Addition: Detroit Lions

Do not let the score of Sunday's Lions-Saints game deter you from going after the Lions defense, which gave up 52 points in a 14-point loss.

In six games, the team has generated 12 turnovers, nine interceptions and 13 sacks, adding to the potential for points.

Not a first-string defense by any means, the Lions are worth a look if your usual defense is on a bye week or woefully underperforming to the point in the season. With the points they can deliver based off turnovers, the Lions defense could very well be the difference between a win and loss for your team.

Kickers

1. Wil Lutz (New Orleans Saints) at Green Bay Packers: 4 PAT, 2 FG (30-39): 10 points

2. Mason Crosby (Green Bay Packers) vs. New Orleans Saints: 2 FG (30-39), FG (40-49): 10 points

3. Stephen Gostkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 5 PAT, FG (40-49): 9 points

4. Greg Zuerlein (Los Angeles Rams) at Arizona Cardinals: 2 PAT, FG (30-39), FG (40-49): 9 points

5. Matt Bryant (Atlanta Falcons) at New England Patriots: 4 PAT, FG (30-39): 7 points

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Waiver Wire Addition: Harrison Butker (Kansas City Chiefs)

Following Cairo Santos' departure from the Chiefs, Harrison Butker seized the opportunity presented to him by the team and has made the most of it. He has made 10 of 11 field-goal attempts and has not missed an extra point yet in a league where that is becoming less and less automatic.

Ideally, one wants to see him make a few kicks longer than 49 yards, just for peace of mind, but his consistency has been more than enough to earn him a spot on your team.

Especially given the extra points he will earn you following the many Chiefs touchdowns.