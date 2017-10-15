Week 7 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Ugh. The injury bug struck once again during Week 7 of the fantasy football season.

This time, it hit Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

According to the Packers Twitter account, Rodgers broke his collarbone Sunday and could be lost for the season:

Now that is just awful.

We now have to prepare for a Packers offense led by Brett Hundley.

No, don't pick up Hundley. He's not that good.

As Matt Harmon of NFL.com pointed out, we've lost quite a few great players this season:

This is assuming he's talking about Rodgers, Odell Beckham Jr., David Johnson and J.J. Watt.

Other than that, there's not a whole lot going on on the waiver wires, but there are always moves to be made.

Week 7 Waiver-Wire Pickups

Quarterbacks

C.J. Beathard, San Francisco 49ers (13.20 PTS, 0% own)

Running Backs

Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals (BYE, 23% own)

Orleans Darkwa, New York Giants (14 PTS, 8% own)

Elijah McGuire, New York Jets (2.20 PTS, 39% own)

Samaje Perine, Washington Redskins (13.70 PTS, 36% own)

Wide Receivers

John Brown, Arizona Cardinals (15.30 PTS, 43% own)

Michael Campanaro, Baltimore Ravens (11.40 PTS, 0% own)

Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11.10 PTS, 7% own)

Jermaine Kearse, New York Jets (11.90 PTS, 46% own)

Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers (2.50 PTS, 22% own)

Tight Ends

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (8.60 PTS, 8% own)

Benjamin Watson, Baltimore Ravens (8.80 PTS, 16% own)

*All points reflect PPR leagues.

Players to Watch



C.J. Beathard, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Following an ineffective performance from veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer Sunday (34 passing yards), the San Francisco 49ers turned to rookie quarterback and Iowa product C.J. Beathard.

In a relief appearance, Beathard threw for nearly 250 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Beathard managed to get the 49ers within two points of the Washington Redskins before throwing his interception with less than a minute left in the game.

Outside of his passing, Beathard had just one carry with the football, but he's known to run with the ball from his days in college—he recorded 183 carries in his final 27 college games.

Following his performance, head coach Kyle Shanahan named Beathard the starter, according to Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee:



Who does Beathard get to face off against in Week 7? The Dallas Cowboys.

The same Cowboys that allow the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks per game.

As we've seen recently, rookie quarterbacks seem to provide a spark to a teams offense.

No, Beathard isn't going to definitely be as productive as someone like Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson or Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott from a year ago, but a new leader at the quarterback position might be what the 49ers need.

If you own any San Francisco skill-position players, this may prove to be a slight upgrade for them too.

If you need a bye week fill-in for Week 7, Beathard could be your guy.

John Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals



Well, we might have our Smokey back, everyone.

Week 6 was the best week of the season for the speedster John Brown.

Although he caught only three passes, Brown went for 63 yards and scored a touchdown. I'm no mathematician, but that's 21 yards per play.

With the addition of running back Adrian Peterson, teams have to balance their defensive game plans. Prior to Peterson's arrival and his 134-yard outburst, the Arizona Cardinals running back was pedestrian following the injury to David Johnson.

Opposing teams didn't need to put more guys in the box to slow a rushing attack.

Not to mention, quarterback Carson Palmer has been playing better of late.

Coming off back-to-back double-digit fantasy point games, go scoop up Brown if he's available in your league. He's producing value that warrants a starting role in your lineups.

Michael Campanaro, WR, Baltimore Ravens



Coming into Week 6, Michael Campanaro had just six receptions all season. In Week 6, he added three more to that total, but he also had a return touchdown.

If he only had three receptions for 24 yards on five targets, why is he a player to watch?

During the game, fellow wide receiver Breshad Perriman left with a concussion, according to the Baltimore Ravens team Twitter account:

In 2017, we've been looking for something—anything—inspiring about the Ravens offense, but we have yet to find it.

Campanaro adds a different kind of playmaking that the Ravens haven't utilized this season. Should Perriman be unable to suit up, Campanaro will get more playing time.

With that said, Joe Flacco is still quarterbacking the Ravens, and he's been far from his Super Bowl MVP form all those years ago, to put it kindly.

Beside Campanaro, the Ravens wide receivers corps consist of Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin, mainly.

This is a deep dive pick, but with more playing time, Campanaro could provide some value, especially in leagues that award points for special teams efforts.

Also, any time you can be compared to New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman based off measurables and other athletic traits, that helps.

Don't go wild here by adding Campanaro, but in a week when there is not a whole lot going on with waiver claims, keep him in the back of your mind as you look to the waiver wires ahead of Week 7.

Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers



On a pitch count in his NFL debut, Mike Williams is an asset you need on your benches.

Drafted inside the top 10, it's clear the Los Angeles Chargers value what Williams can bring to the table.

While his production in Week 6 may not reflect that (one reception for 15 yards), Los Angeles is taking it slow.

Remember: The team is 2-4. They are not completely out of it, but it's not looking likely.

Yes, the Chargers have a plethora of options on offense, but none of them are quite like Williams.

There are not several stats to point to in order to convince you to give him a shot, but based off of where he was drafted, the kind of receiver he could be against opposing defensive backs and who his quarterback is, Williams could provide the spark your team needs down the stretch come playoff time.

Stash him for now and monitor practice reports throughout the week.

He's out there in a ton of leagues, so go get him.

