Aaron Rodgers Injury Sparks Tony Romo Speculation and More Twitter Reaction

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers' greatest fear might have been realized as Aaron Rodgers suffered a potentially season-ending injury in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers announced the quarterback suffered a broken collarbone and that there is a chance he could miss the rest of the season.

Even a rival player showed his concern for the All-Pro quarterback:

Nick Wright of Fox Sports 1 compared the injury to others around the league this season:

While fans are likely to complain, former NFL head of officiating Mike Pereira believed the hit from Anthony Barr was legal:

ESPN Stats and Info noted how bad the team was without Rodgers the last time he missed an extended stretch:

There are significant question marks about the Packers without their star quarterback:

Adam Schefter of ESPN provided an interesting possible solution:

Adding to the Romo speculation was this quote from Thursday that his career might not be over, via Pro Football Talk:

It's unknown whether Tony Romo would even consider a return to the field after working as an analyst to start the year, but it might be worth the call.

Meanwhile, another possibility is Colin Kaepernick, who remains unsigned:

With that said, it remains more likely the team trusts Brett Hundley to stick as the starting quarterback in the meantime:

The Packers entered the week with a 4-1 record and were considered one of the best teams in the NFC, but losing Rodgers could force everyone to reevaluate this squad heading into Week 7.