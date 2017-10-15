    Aaron Rodgers Injury Sparks Tony Romo Speculation and More Twitter Reaction

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2017

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gets up after being hit by Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) in the first half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
    Jim Mone/Associated Press

    The Green Bay Packers' greatest fear might have been realized as Aaron Rodgers suffered a potentially season-ending injury in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

    The Packers announced the quarterback suffered a broken collarbone and that there is a chance he could miss the rest of the season.

    Even a rival player showed his concern for the All-Pro quarterback:

    Nick Wright of Fox Sports 1 compared the injury to others around the league this season:

    While fans are likely to complain, former NFL head of officiating Mike Pereira believed the hit from Anthony Barr was legal:

    ESPN Stats and Info noted how bad the team was without Rodgers the last time he missed an extended stretch:

    There are significant question marks about the Packers without their star quarterback:

    Adam Schefter of ESPN provided an interesting possible solution:

    Adding to the Romo speculation was this quote from Thursday that his career might not be over, via Pro Football Talk:

    It's unknown whether Tony Romo would even consider a return to the field after working as an analyst to start the year, but it might be worth the call.

    Meanwhile, another possibility is Colin Kaepernick, who remains unsigned:

    With that said, it remains more likely the team trusts Brett Hundley to stick as the starting quarterback in the meantime:

    The Packers entered the week with a 4-1 record and were considered one of the best teams in the NFC, but losing Rodgers could force everyone to reevaluate this squad heading into Week 7.

