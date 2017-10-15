Aaron Rodgers Injury Sparks Tony Romo Speculation and More Twitter Reaction

Aaron Rodgers Injury Sparks Tony Romo Speculation and More Twitter ReactionOctober 15, 2017
The Green Bay Packers' greatest fear might have been realized as Aaron Rodgers suffered a potentially season-ending injury in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Packers announced the quarterback suffered a broken collarbone and that there is a chance he could miss the rest of the season.
Even a rival player showed his concern for the All-Pro quarterback:
Richard Sherman @RSherman_25
Damn I hope @AaronRodgers12 is ok! The league is better when he’s healthy. Praying for you.2017-10-15 17:26:51
Nick Wright of Fox Sports 1 compared the injury to others around the league this season:
nick wright @getnickwright
David Johnson dislocated wrist. OBJ broken ankle. Watt broken knee. Rodgers broken collarbone. Arguably NFL's best RB, WR, DE & QB. Brutal.2017-10-15 18:43:45
While fans are likely to complain, former NFL head of officiating Mike Pereira believed the hit from Anthony Barr was legal:
Mike Pereira @MikePereira
That hit on Rodgers was legal. He was out of the pocket on the run.2017-10-15 17:19:30
ESPN Stats and Info noted how bad the team was without Rodgers the last time he missed an extended stretch:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
When Rodgers missed 7 games in 2013, the Packers posted a Total QBR of 25, the worst in the NFL in that stretch. https://t.co/VeSO20b4V22017-10-15 19:31:56
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone back in 2013 and missed 7 games, with the Packers only winning 2 of those. https://t.co/k5DLHOlODV2017-10-15 19:17:40
There are significant question marks about the Packers without their star quarterback:
Rodger Sherman @rodger_sherman
A big problem for the Packers' chances without Aaron Rodgers is they aren't particularly good at anything besides Having Aaron Rodgers2017-10-15 19:10:14
Sage Rosenfels @SageRosenfels18
Now we will see his real value to this average Packers team. https://t.co/IxzVU8OVqr2017-10-15 19:11:53
Todd Fuhrman @ToddFuhrman
When people talk about the value of a QB @AaronRodgers12 has the largest impact to the number for me. I make a 9.5/10 pt adjustment for GB2017-10-15 17:33:25
Adam Schefter of ESPN provided an interesting possible solution:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Just wondering: what if the Packers called Wisconsin’s own Tony Romo...?2017-10-15 19:19:48
Adding to the Romo speculation was this quote from Thursday that his career might not be over, via Pro Football Talk:
ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk
“Was it the last pass?” Tony Romo after CBS shows replay of the last pass of his career.2017-10-13 01:32:02
It's unknown whether Tony Romo would even consider a return to the field after working as an analyst to start the year, but it might be worth the call.
Meanwhile, another possibility is Colin Kaepernick, who remains unsigned:
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Colin Kaepernick. Birthplace: Milwaukee. Childhood hero: Brett Favre. Green Bay Packers: Need a starting quarterback. Discuss.2017-10-15 19:23:55
Harry Lyles Jr. @harrylylesjr
a young colin kaepernick, packers fan. also a prepared and proven NFL quarterback https://t.co/5VM0vPscq32017-10-15 19:20:54
With that said, it remains more likely the team trusts Brett Hundley to stick as the starting quarterback in the meantime:
Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt
I get Kaepernick/Romo speculation - it is inevitable - but Packers are ultimate "trust our scouts/young players" team. How Rodgers arrived.2017-10-15 19:36:17
Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood
Let's make this clear: #Packers should expect to win with Brett Hundley. It's why they drafted him, for this moment. Now, it's up to him.2017-10-15 17:42:33
Dale Ryman @DaleRyman_WSAW
Remember this #Packers fans. Rodgers takes all #1 reps in practice. Hundley thrown into the fire. Give him a week of #1 practice. Then panic2017-10-15 19:45:24
The Packers entered the week with a 4-1 record and were considered one of the best teams in the NFC, but losing Rodgers could force everyone to reevaluate this squad heading into Week 7.