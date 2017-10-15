Aaron Rodgers Could Miss Rest of Season After Suffering Broken Collarbone

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers announced Sunday that Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone against the Minnesota Vikings that may end his season.

Rodgers exited the game in the first quarter after landing on his right shoulder following a hit by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted Rodgers dealt with a broken collarbone to his non-throwing shoulder earlier in his career:

It's impossible to overstate how costly losing Rodgers for the season would be for the Packers. Since he took over as the starter in 2008, he has been one of the NFL's best quarterbacks and helped to mask a number of issues within the squad.

Through his first five starts, the six-time Pro Bowler had 1,367 passing yards and a league-leading 13 touchdowns.

Because of his consistency and durability, the Packers have hardly had to consider a contingency plan at quarterback. According to NFL Research, Matt Flynn is the last Packers quarterback besides Rodgers to have a passing touchdown.

The touchdown came in Week 16 of the 2013 season. Rodgers missed seven games and Green Bay finished 8-7-1 that year, and its season ended with a loss in the NFC Wild Card Round.

The Packers were 4-1 and led the NFC North by a game entering Week 6. Green Bay will be putting a lot of pressure on third-year quarterback Brett Hundley to ensure the team remains on pace to make the playoffs for the ninth straight season.