Ty Montgomery, Aaron Jones' Fantasy Outlook After Aaron Rodgers Injury

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

With Aaron Rodgers sidelined for an extended period, the Green Bay Packers may have to rely more heavily on the ground game of Ty Montgomery and Aaron Jones to lead their offense.

Rodgers left in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, and the team announced he would not return due to a broken collarbone. He was carted off the field after initially walking on his own power and was replaced by Brett Hundley.

The Packers said Rodgers "could" miss the remainder of the 2017 season. Even if he doesn't, the Green Bay offense will look vastly different in the coming weeks.

Jones and Montgomery have been splitting the workload evenly Sunday, a trend that will likely continue for the foreseeable future. Montgomery's ability as a pass-catcher may give him a slight leg up in the competition—especially as Hundley acclimates himself to a full-time starter's role.

In his third season out of UCLA, Hundley had thrown 11 career passes coming into this weekend. The nonexistent tape on him makes it impossible to know how he'll fare over the long term or how Mike McCarthy's offense will change with him under center.

Odds are they will try to run a watered-down version of the Rodgers offense and hope Hundley can keep them afloat for a potential Rodgers return.

If the offense stays at least above average, Jones and Montgomery both have value. The Packers will almost certainly run more now than they did with Rodgers at the helm, and Montgomery especially remains a good play in points-per-reception leagues.