Marcus Mariota Reportedly to Play Week 6 vs. Colts After Hamstring Injury

After missing the Tennessee Titans' Week 5 defeat to the Miami Dolphins, Marcus Mariota will be back on the field Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts, Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky reported Sunday.

The Titans listed Mariota as questionable with a hamstring injury on the Week 6 injury report.

"It is going to come down to a lot of things," head coach Mike Mularkey said after Friday's practice, per Jim Wyatt of the team's official website. "It might be a game-time decision. Can he play and not risk himself further injury? That’s the biggest thing."

Should Mariota start Monday, he'd return ahead of schedule. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Oct. 8 that the hamstring injury would potentially keep Mariota out two to four weeks.

Mariota's absence illustrated his importance to Tennessee's offense. Cassel went 4-of-10 for 21 yards and two interceptions when replacing him in Week 4 and then threw for just 141 yards and a touchdown on 21-of-32 passing in his start last week.

While the Titans are 2-3 through their first five games, they're only a game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South. Getting Mariota back after only one game out would be a nice boost for Tennessee as it looks to return to .500 and possibly close its gap on the Jaguars.