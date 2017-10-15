    Richard Sherman Tweets He's Praying for Aaron Rodgers After Shoulder Injury

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2017

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers clenches his right knee after being hit during the first quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 15, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
    Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

    Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman tweeted that he is praying for Aaron Rodgers after the Green Bay Packers quarterback was carted to the locker room.

    Rodgers was injured after being hit and driven into the ground on a tackle by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

    According to the Packers, Rodgers is questionable to return on Sunday with a right shoulder injury.

    Rodgers didn't seem thrilled with the hit, which wasn't flagged, as it appeared he directed a few words toward the Vikings defense as he initially walked off the field. After being checked out on the sideline, he took the cart to the locker room.

    The injury was severe enough that Rodgers used his left hand to high-five a teammate, per sportswriter Jane McManus: 

    Green Bay's playoff aspirations would be dealt a major blow if Rodgers is seriously injured and forced to miss time. The veteran quarterback has again been superb this season, coming into Sunday with 1,367 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. 

    The six-time Pro Bowler and two-time MVP remains one of the most valuable players in all of football. Sherman certainly knows as much: Rodgers has led Green Bay to three straight wins over Seattle. 

    With Rodgers sidelined, Brett Hundley will assume the starting duties at quarterback.

