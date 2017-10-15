Report: Bradford Doesn't Think Injury Is Career-Ending, Bridgewater Ready to Go

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

While one Minnesota Vikings quarterback may be nearing his comeback to the field, another is looking at a lengthy absence.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith) reported Sunday that Teddy Bridgewater is hoping to return to practice this coming week and that he may be healthy enough to see game action within three weeks. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported earlier on Sunday about Bridgewater nearing his return:

"Sources close to Bridgewater say he is ready to go. He has had no setbacks, and nothing should hold him back during his physical. The team has made no decision regarding his status and won't until after the physical. A decision could be this week; it could be next week. He has been throwing and doing football activities in rehab, but obviously practice is different. The Vikings do believe he's working incredibly hard and has done everything he needs to do."

Sam Bradford, on the other hand, has no timetable for his return from a knee injury. The injury is serious enough that Glazer speculated it could jeopardize Bradford's future in the NFL.

According to Glazer, Bradford is confident he will play again.

Rapoport and Pelissero reported the seventh-year passer has undergone a blood-spinning treatment in which doctors draw his blood and then reinsert into his injured knee.

Bradford injured the knee in Minnesota's Week 1 victory over the New Orleans Saints, and Rapoport and Pelissero spoke to sources who said he "has been doing everything he can to get the knee joint to calm down."

Bradford started in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears but exited with 25 seconds remaining in the first half after looking to be less than 100 percent.

Bridgewater hasn't played since the 2015 season. He missed the entire 2016 season after suffering a dislocated knee and torn ACL last August.

According to Rapoport and Pelissero, Bridgewater will have a physical Monday with the doctor who repaired his knee, and Bridgewater is confident he'll pass. Rapoport and Pelissero wrote "there is the belief that he will play for the Vikings this season."