    No. 1 Overall Draft Pick Markelle Fultz to Start Season on Bench for 76ers

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2017

    Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz during the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
    Winslow Townson/Associated Press

    Markelle Fultz will begin his rookie season on the bench. Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown told reporters the team plans on using the 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick with the second unit, citing his lack of work in the preseason.

    Fultz, 19, has been dealing with right knee soreness. He sat out the Sixers' final two games of the preseason and also missed another with shoulder soreness.

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Wade Reportedly Also Considered LAL, OKC

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Bucks Serious Suitors for Jefferson

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Exum (Shoulder) Exploring Non-Surgical Options

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Every Team's Biggest Mistake of Past Decade

      Adam Fromal
      via Bleacher Report