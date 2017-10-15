No. 1 Overall Draft Pick Markelle Fultz to Start Season on Bench for 76ers

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Markelle Fultz will begin his rookie season on the bench. Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown told reporters the team plans on using the 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick with the second unit, citing his lack of work in the preseason.

Fultz, 19, has been dealing with right knee soreness. He sat out the Sixers' final two games of the preseason and also missed another with shoulder soreness.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

