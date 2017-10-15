    NFL Scores Week 6: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Sunday Games

    Andy BaileyFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans is forced to scramble in the second quarter pressured by Danny Shelton #55 of the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    It's Week 6, and the NFL season is now in full swing. At this point, it's becoming clearer who the contenders and pretenders are, both in real life and in your fantasy league.

    And if you're lucky enough to have someone who consistently puts up double-digit performances, you're probably in the contenders category. But everyone knows it takes more than that to go all the way.

    A breakout performance here and there is always nice. And Week 6 gave us a few of those.

    Week 6 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars
    AwayScoreHomeFantasy Star
    Eagles28-23PanthersCarson Wentz16-of-30, 222 yds, 3 TDs
    Dolphins20-17FalconsJay Ajayi130 rush yds
    Browns17-33TexansDeshaun Watson17-of-29, 225 yds, 3 TDs, 1 INT
    Patriots24-17JetsRob Gronkowski6 rec, 83 yds, 2 TDs
    Packers10-23VikingsJerick McKinnon69 rush yds, 1 TD, 5 rec, 30 yds, 1 TD
    Bears27-24RavensMichael Campanaro132 return yds, 1 TD, 3 rec, 24 yds
    49ers24-26RedskinsKirk Cousins25-of-37, 330 yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 26 rush yds, 1 TD
    Lions38-52SaintsSaints D/ST3 fumbles recovered, 2 INTs
    Rob Gronkowski

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 15: Tight end Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots celebrates with teammates wide receiver Danny Amendola #80 and wide receiver Chris Hogan #15 during the second quarter of their game against the New York Jets at
    Abbie Parr/Getty Images

    It might seem weird to follow a point about breakout stars with a section on Rob Gronkowski. Of course, he broke out years ago. But in this particular season, it's been something of a slow start for Gronk.

    Coming into Week 6, he was averaging fewer than nine fantasy points per game in non-PPR (points per reception) leagues. And he had just two touchdown receptions on the season.

    On Sunday, Gronk doubled his season total for scoring catches and made some history in the process, per ESPN Stats & Info:

    With multiple weapons on the shelf (including Julian Edelman and Malcolm Mitchell), it has to be nice for New England Patriots fans and team owners with Gronk to see a big game from No. 87.

             

    Mark Ingram

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 15: Mark Ingram II #22 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball for a touchdown against Nick Bellore #43 of the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 15, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    Like Gronkowski, New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has struggled to produce much early in the season. Coming into Week 6, he was averaging fewer than seven fantasy points per game.

    Lots of factors contribute to a slow start, and the crowded backfield in New Orleans may have been the biggest one for Ingram.

    Entering the season, coach Sean Payton had to figure out how to keep Ingram, Adrian Peterson and Alvin Kamara all active and involved.

    So, is it a coincidence that Ingram finally went off the week the Saints shipped Peterson off to the Arizona Cardinals? As Def Pen Sports noted, it's his backfield now:

    Now that there appears to be no doubt who the man is, expect more productive outings from Ingram.

           

    Deshaun Watson

    HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans throws a pass against the Cleveland Browns in the first quarter at NRG Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    Breaking from the theme a bit, Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson has been darn-near the picture of consistency over his last three games.

    Wait, a rookie? Consistent?

    As strange as that may sound, it fits Watson. His average line over the last three weeks is 19-of-31 for 256 yards, four touchdowns and less than an interception. And according to NFL Research, he's already matched Brock Osweiler's touchdown passes for the Texans last season:

    After having a different quarterback lead the team in passing yards in each of the last three seasons, it must be nice for Texans fans to see a signal-caller who has the potential to hold the job for a while.

            

    Kirk Cousins

    LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 15: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins looks to pass in the first quarter of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at FedEx Field on October 15, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Washington's Kirk Cousins was another quarterback who put up big numbers on Sunday. And for the first time this season, some of his points came by way of a rushing touchdown, as seen here on the team's Twitter account:

    It may come as a surprise to some, but Cousins ran it in nine times over the course of 2015 and 2016. And a quarterback with the ability to get you a random score on the ground can certainly come in handy.

    That, in addition to a passer rating over 100 this season, has made Cousins a pretty consistent option at QB1 this season.

