NFL Scores Week 6: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Sunday Games

NFL Scores Week 6: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Sunday GamesOctober 15, 2017
It's Week 6, and the NFL season is now in full swing. At this point, it's becoming clearer who the contenders and pretenders are, both in real life and in your fantasy league.
And if you're lucky enough to have someone who consistently puts up double-digit performances, you're probably in the contenders category. But everyone knows it takes more than that to go all the way.
A breakout performance here and there is always nice. And Week 6 gave us a few of those.
|Week 6 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars
|Away
|Score
|Home
|Fantasy Star
|Eagles
|28-23
|Panthers
|Carson Wentz
|16-of-30, 222 yds, 3 TDs
|Dolphins
|20-17
|Falcons
|Jay Ajayi
|130 rush yds
|Browns
|17-33
|Texans
|Deshaun Watson
|17-of-29, 225 yds, 3 TDs, 1 INT
|Patriots
|24-17
|Jets
|Rob Gronkowski
|6 rec, 83 yds, 2 TDs
|Packers
|10-23
|Vikings
|Jerick McKinnon
|69 rush yds, 1 TD, 5 rec, 30 yds, 1 TD
|Bears
|27-24
|Ravens
|Michael Campanaro
|132 return yds, 1 TD, 3 rec, 24 yds
|49ers
|24-26
|Redskins
|Kirk Cousins
|25-of-37, 330 yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 26 rush yds, 1 TD
|Lions
|38-52
|Saints
|Saints D/ST
|3 fumbles recovered, 2 INTs
It might seem weird to follow a point about breakout stars with a section on Rob Gronkowski. Of course, he broke out years ago. But in this particular season, it's been something of a slow start for Gronk.
Coming into Week 6, he was averaging fewer than nine fantasy points per game in non-PPR (points per reception) leagues. And he had just two touchdown receptions on the season.
On Sunday, Gronk doubled his season total for scoring catches and made some history in the process, per ESPN Stats & Info:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Today is Rob Gronkowski's 15th career game with multiple receiving TD, tying Randy Moss' franchise record. https://t.co/V0lD27bQGR2017-10-15 19:04:20
With multiple weapons on the shelf (including Julian Edelman and Malcolm Mitchell), it has to be nice for New England Patriots fans and team owners with Gronk to see a big game from No. 87.
Mark Ingram
Like Gronkowski, New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has struggled to produce much early in the season. Coming into Week 6, he was averaging fewer than seven fantasy points per game.
Lots of factors contribute to a slow start, and the crowded backfield in New Orleans may have been the biggest one for Ingram.
Entering the season, coach Sean Payton had to figure out how to keep Ingram, Adrian Peterson and Alvin Kamara all active and involved.
So, is it a coincidence that Ingram finally went off the week the Saints shipped Peterson off to the Arizona Cardinals? As Def Pen Sports noted, it's his backfield now:
Def Pen Sports @DefPenSports
It's Mark Ingram's backfield now.... He punches in the #Saints TD https://t.co/d1hDQr81YZ2017-10-15 18:03:40
Now that there appears to be no doubt who the man is, expect more productive outings from Ingram.
Deshaun Watson
Breaking from the theme a bit, Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson has been darn-near the picture of consistency over his last three games.
Wait, a rookie? Consistent?
As strange as that may sound, it fits Watson. His average line over the last three weeks is 19-of-31 for 256 yards, four touchdowns and less than an interception. And according to NFL Research, he's already matched Brock Osweiler's touchdown passes for the Texans last season:
NFL Research @NFLResearch
Deshaun Watson has 15 TD passes this season (6 games). Brock Osweiler threw 15 TD passes in 15 games for the Texans last season.2017-10-15 19:15:00
After having a different quarterback lead the team in passing yards in each of the last three seasons, it must be nice for Texans fans to see a signal-caller who has the potential to hold the job for a while.
Washington's Kirk Cousins was another quarterback who put up big numbers on Sunday. And for the first time this season, some of his points came by way of a rushing touchdown, as seen here on the team's Twitter account:
Washington Redskins @Redskins
And Kirk Cousins makes it a two-score game. #HTTR #SFvsWAS https://t.co/Bw3hfgnlvu2017-10-15 20:07:56
It may come as a surprise to some, but Cousins ran it in nine times over the course of 2015 and 2016. And a quarterback with the ability to get you a random score on the ground can certainly come in handy.
That, in addition to a passer rating over 100 this season, has made Cousins a pretty consistent option at QB1 this season.