NFL Scores Week 6: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Sunday Games

It's Week 6, and the NFL season is now in full swing. At this point, it's becoming clearer who the contenders and pretenders are, both in real life and in your fantasy league.

And if you're lucky enough to have someone who consistently puts up double-digit performances, you're probably in the contenders category. But everyone knows it takes more than that to go all the way.

A breakout performance here and there is always nice. And Week 6 gave us a few of those.

Week 6 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars Away Score Home Fantasy Star Eagles 28-23 Panthers Carson Wentz 16-of-30, 222 yds, 3 TDs Dolphins 20-17 Falcons Jay Ajayi 130 rush yds Browns 17-33 Texans Deshaun Watson 17-of-29, 225 yds, 3 TDs, 1 INT Patriots 24-17 Jets Rob Gronkowski 6 rec, 83 yds, 2 TDs Packers 10-23 Vikings Jerick McKinnon 69 rush yds, 1 TD, 5 rec, 30 yds, 1 TD Bears 27-24 Ravens Michael Campanaro 132 return yds, 1 TD, 3 rec, 24 yds 49ers 24-26 Redskins Kirk Cousins 25-of-37, 330 yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 26 rush yds, 1 TD Lions 38-52 Saints Saints D/ST 3 fumbles recovered, 2 INTs Yahoo

Rob Gronkowski

It might seem weird to follow a point about breakout stars with a section on Rob Gronkowski. Of course, he broke out years ago. But in this particular season, it's been something of a slow start for Gronk.

Coming into Week 6, he was averaging fewer than nine fantasy points per game in non-PPR (points per reception) leagues. And he had just two touchdown receptions on the season.

On Sunday, Gronk doubled his season total for scoring catches and made some history in the process, per ESPN Stats & Info:

With multiple weapons on the shelf (including Julian Edelman and Malcolm Mitchell), it has to be nice for New England Patriots fans and team owners with Gronk to see a big game from No. 87.

Mark Ingram

Like Gronkowski, New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has struggled to produce much early in the season. Coming into Week 6, he was averaging fewer than seven fantasy points per game.

Lots of factors contribute to a slow start, and the crowded backfield in New Orleans may have been the biggest one for Ingram.

Entering the season, coach Sean Payton had to figure out how to keep Ingram, Adrian Peterson and Alvin Kamara all active and involved.

So, is it a coincidence that Ingram finally went off the week the Saints shipped Peterson off to the Arizona Cardinals? As Def Pen Sports noted, it's his backfield now:

Now that there appears to be no doubt who the man is, expect more productive outings from Ingram.

Deshaun Watson

Breaking from the theme a bit, Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson has been darn-near the picture of consistency over his last three games.

Wait, a rookie? Consistent?

As strange as that may sound, it fits Watson. His average line over the last three weeks is 19-of-31 for 256 yards, four touchdowns and less than an interception. And according to NFL Research, he's already matched Brock Osweiler's touchdown passes for the Texans last season:

After having a different quarterback lead the team in passing yards in each of the last three seasons, it must be nice for Texans fans to see a signal-caller who has the potential to hold the job for a while.

Kirk Cousins

Washington's Kirk Cousins was another quarterback who put up big numbers on Sunday. And for the first time this season, some of his points came by way of a rushing touchdown, as seen here on the team's Twitter account:

It may come as a surprise to some, but Cousins ran it in nine times over the course of 2015 and 2016. And a quarterback with the ability to get you a random score on the ground can certainly come in handy.

That, in addition to a passer rating over 100 this season, has made Cousins a pretty consistent option at QB1 this season.