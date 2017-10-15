Ric Flair Posts Mt. Rushmore with Himself, Stone Cold, the Rock and Hulk Hogan

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Ric Flair has apparently picked his wrestling Mount Rushmore, and surprise, surprise, he's got himself on it.

The wrestling legend posted a tweet Sunday with himself, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan and The Rock depicted on the national monument:

While there will naturally be an argument whether Flair's list is "correct," it's hard to argue against the resumes of any of the four guys listed. Hogan and Flair helped propel professional wrestling to worldwide success in the 1970s and 1980s, while Austin and Rock spearheaded WWE's "Attitude Era" in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The most notable thing about Flair's post is the absence of any guys he worked closely with over his career. Hogan and Flair spent most of their primes working for rival promotions.

Flair is most closely associated with the Four Horsemen from his prime, which included the legendary Arn Anderson. His more modern associations included Triple H and Shawn Michaels, and the latter is especially seen as one of the greatest workers in wrestling history.

Flair's Rushmore is, however, almost indisputable from a drawing standpoint. Perhaps only John Cena deserves mention with Flair, Hogan, Austin and The Rock among guys who had such mainstream notoriety.