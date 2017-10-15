Italian Open 2017: Tyrrell Hatton Wins Thriller in Monza by 1 Shot

Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Tyrrell Hatton continued his excellent form at the 2017 Italian Open on Sunday, winning his second tournament in a row after last week's triumph at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The 25-year-old sank a birdie putt on the final hole to avoid a three-way play-off with Ross Fisher and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

For a look at the final leaderboard, visit the European Tour's official website.

Recap

Sunday's final round of the Italian Open quickly turned exciting, as the close battle at the top of the leaderboard went all the way.

Fisher set the pace with a perfect round of eight-under, bagging five birdies on the front nine. Crucially, he didn't make a single mistake on the tricky back nine, grabbing the outright lead in the process.

Christopher Lee/Getty Images

And that would prove critical. Aphibarnrat, who had been the most consistent player in the tournament up until Sunday, moved ahead with a solid front nine and appeared to be cruising to the title. He hit a double bogey on the 16th, however, opening the door for the rest of the field.

The European Tour's official Twitter account shared this shot of his spot in the sand trap:

He would birdie the 17th to tie things up at the top.

From the background, Hatton and Matt Wallace powered their way up the leaderboard. The former seemed the more likely to force a three-way play-off with four straight birdies on the back nine, per the European Tour:

Wallace was just below the pace, but a sensational shot on the 17th pulled him within one. This may be the best hole-out you'll see in some time:

He'd find the bunker again on the 18th, however, falling just short of a potential play-off. He then had to watch as Hatton sank an excellent putt on the final hole to win his second tournament in a row.