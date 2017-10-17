    Benfica vs. Manchester United: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2017

    Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, right, embraces Manchester United's Jesse Lingard, center as Manchester United's Daley Blind looks on, at the end of the Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester United and Basel, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    Frank Augstein/Associated Press

    Manchester United will visit Benfica on Wednesday, as the Red Devils try to continue their perfect start to the UEFA Champions League group stage.

    The Portuguese heavyweights have lost both of their matches and are in dire need of a positive result, but against United they will be the clear underdogs.

    Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming match.

          

    Date: Wednesday, October 18

    Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

    Venue: Estadio Da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal

    TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK)

    Live Stream: BT Sport app, Fox Soccer Match Pass (U.S.)

          

    Team News

    Andre Almeida was sent off in Benfica's embarrassing 5-0 loss against FC Basel, so he will be suspended. United have been without Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic for some time now, and Marouane Fellaini also returned from international duty with a knock.

    Luke Shaw featured for the under-23 team against West Ham United on Sunday, putting in a disappointing outing. The full-back clearly isn't fully fit and should not be expected to play for the senior team until he is.

          

    Preview

    While United are cruising―seven goals scored and just one conceded in the Champions LeagueBenfica have started the season in dreadful form.

    CSKA Moscow took the win at the Estadio Da Luz and Basel dominated the Portuguese side at home in Europe. Domestically, the Eagles sit behind rivals FC Porto and Sporting CP, and the gap to the Dragons is already five points.

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: David de Dea of Manchester United celebrates during the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United and FC Basel at Old Trafford on September 12, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Up front, Benfica have a tremendous amount of talent, even after the sale of Kostas Mitroglou to Marseille. Jonas has scored nine goals in eight domestic matches this season, Haris Seferovic has settled in nicely and Andrija Zivkovic remains one of the most underrated talents to come out of Serbia in years.

    Defensively, the Eagles are a lot less impressive, however. Veteran goalkeeper Julio Cesar and his main competitor Bruno Varela have both struggled, but they haven't been aided by the players in front of them.

    The sale of Ederson has hit the team hard, and his replacement, Mile Svilar, is still only young. Per Scouted Football, though, the 18-year-old has already shown his immense talent:

    He won't be between the sticks on Wednesday, however, and United should be able to take advantage of Benfica's defensive issues.

    Even at the Da Luz, the Eagles have disappointed this season, so Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho shouldn't be afraid to apply pressure early and let his team's superior talent level show.

    Prediction: Benfica 0-2 Manchester United

    Related

      Manchester United logo
      Manchester United

      Ranking British Clubs' Starts to UCL Campaign

      talkSPORT
      via talkSPORT
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Real Madrid Linked to £150M Harry Kane Move

      Gill Clark
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Arsenal Have Chance to Finally Land Lemar in January

      Gill Clark
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Do Arsenal Really 'Lack Cojones'?

      James McNicholas
      via Bleacher Report