Benfica vs. Manchester United: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Manchester United will visit Benfica on Wednesday, as the Red Devils try to continue their perfect start to the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The Portuguese heavyweights have lost both of their matches and are in dire need of a positive result, but against United they will be the clear underdogs.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming match.

Date: Wednesday, October 18

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport app, Fox Soccer Match Pass (U.S.)

Team News

Andre Almeida was sent off in Benfica's embarrassing 5-0 loss against FC Basel, so he will be suspended. United have been without Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic for some time now, and Marouane Fellaini also returned from international duty with a knock.

Luke Shaw featured for the under-23 team against West Ham United on Sunday, putting in a disappointing outing. The full-back clearly isn't fully fit and should not be expected to play for the senior team until he is.

Preview

While United are cruising―seven goals scored and just one conceded in the Champions League―Benfica have started the season in dreadful form.

CSKA Moscow took the win at the Estadio Da Luz and Basel dominated the Portuguese side at home in Europe. Domestically, the Eagles sit behind rivals FC Porto and Sporting CP, and the gap to the Dragons is already five points.

Up front, Benfica have a tremendous amount of talent, even after the sale of Kostas Mitroglou to Marseille. Jonas has scored nine goals in eight domestic matches this season, Haris Seferovic has settled in nicely and Andrija Zivkovic remains one of the most underrated talents to come out of Serbia in years.

Defensively, the Eagles are a lot less impressive, however. Veteran goalkeeper Julio Cesar and his main competitor Bruno Varela have both struggled, but they haven't been aided by the players in front of them.

The sale of Ederson has hit the team hard, and his replacement, Mile Svilar, is still only young. Per Scouted Football, though, the 18-year-old has already shown his immense talent:

He won't be between the sticks on Wednesday, however, and United should be able to take advantage of Benfica's defensive issues.

Even at the Da Luz, the Eagles have disappointed this season, so Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho shouldn't be afraid to apply pressure early and let his team's superior talent level show.

Prediction: Benfica 0-2 Manchester United