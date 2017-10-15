    Amway College Football Poll 2017: Week 8 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams

    SYRACUSE, NY - OCTOBER 13: Ervin Philips #3 of the Syracuse Orange celebrates the upset win over Clemson Tigers after fans storm the field at the Carrier Dome on October 13, 2017 in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse defeats Clemson 27-24. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
    Week 7 of the college football season was supposed to be a humdrum affair. After all, most of the top teams in the nation faced unranked opponents. 

    So much for that.

    Rather than a forgettable slate of games, Week 7 was perhaps the most memorable of the college football season with four top-10 teams losing in shocking upsets. Below, we'll break down the action and take a look at how those results impacted this week's Amway Coaches Poll.

    Rankings

    1. Alabama

    2. Penn State

    3. Georgia

    4. TCU

    5. Wisconsin

    6. Ohio State

    7. Miami

    8. Clemson

    9. Oklahoma

    10. USC

    11. Oklahoma State

    12. Washington

    13. South Florida

    14. Virginia Tech

    15. Michigan

    16. Notre Dame

    17. N.C. State

    18. Washington State

    19. Michigan State

    20. Central Florida

    21. Auburn

    22. Stanford

    23. West Virginia

    24. Texas A&M

    25. LSU

            

    Analysis

    TEMPE, AZ - OCTOBER 14: Quarterback Manny Wilkins #5 of the Arizona State Sun Devils is congratulted by fans after defeating the Washington Huskies in the college football game at Sun Devil Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun Devils de
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Look out below.

    The weekend started with Clemson being upset by Syracuse and Washington State by California on Friday night. Then on Saturday, LSU defeated Auburn and Arizona State shocked Washington. Previously undefeated San Diego State and Navy lost, too.

    This week alone left the 2017 season on a far different course than the one traversed in 2016, as Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports noted: 

    It was a blindsiding weekend of results. More than a few head coaches were left to put their team's letdowns in perspective. Clemson's Dabo Swinney, for instance, tried to remain positive.

    "It wasn't our night tonight. They were better than us," Swinney told the Associated Press. "There's nothing we're going to fix now. We're not going to be 12-0, that's for sure. That's not going to happen. This is going to hurt, but you move forward."

    "Every goal is there for this team," he added. "We've got to get better from this, have the type of season we want to have."

    It was a perspective more than a few folks shared:

    Washington State's Mike Leach, on the other hand, was a bit more...well, gloomy.

    "There's no bright spot. We were pathetic," he said, per the AP (via ESPN). "We're a bunch of pathetic front-runners."

    Tell us how you really feel, coach.

    Washington's Chris Petersen, meanwhile, was ready to dissect how his team not only lost but managed to score seven points against Arizona State.

    "I’m anxious to go back and analyze this, we all are, so we can figure out how we can do better," he said, per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. "We fought hard, we played hard. If we don’t play how we are capable of playing, we will get beat by anybody on our schedule."

    Such is the case for many of the contenders in college football. The five teams currently undefeated atop the rankings and in the battle for College Football Playoff berths—Alabama, Penn State, Georgia, TCU and Wisconsin—hardly have easy slates remaining. 

    The Crimson Tide still have to play Tennessee, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn. The Nittany Lions have a brutal stretch coming up, with Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State in consecutive weeks. The Bulldogs still have to face Florida and Auburn. The Horned Frogs have Texas, Oklahoma and Texas Tech remaining. Tthe Badgers have Michigan to look forward to down the stretch.

    Of course, if Week 7 reminded us of anything, it was that upsets can come against the unlikeliest of opponents. Often, the most dangerous matchup is the one you don't expect to be a threat. 

    Which is what makes college football so compelling in the first place. 

