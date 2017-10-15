Justin Verlander Strikes Out 10-Plus in Playoff Game for 7th Time, Most All Time

Justin Verlander Strikes Out 10-Plus in Playoff Game for 7th Time, Most All TimeOctober 15, 2017
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press
Fact: Justin Verlander struck out 13 batters in the Houston Astros' 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday, his seventh career postseason game with at least 10 strikeouts. No other pitcher in MLB history has more than five such games.
Source: Andrew Simon