    Justin Verlander Strikes Out 10-Plus in Playoff Game for 7th Time, Most All Time

    Daily FactsBleacher ReportOctober 15, 2017

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws during the first inning of Game 2 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    Fact: Justin Verlander struck out 13 batters in the Houston Astros' 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday, his seventh career postseason game with at least 10 strikeouts. No other pitcher in MLB history has more than five such games.

    Source: Andrew Simon

