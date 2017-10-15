NASCAR Playoff Standings 2017: Monster Cup Schedule, Grid Post-Alabama 500

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Brad Keselowski made a late move in the Monster Energy Cup Series at Talladega and was able to hold off the field for the victory in the Alabama 500 at the famed superspeedway Sunday.

The race was one of attrition, as a series of crashes marred the final stage and saw just a handful of cars finish on the lead lap.

A crash on Lap 172 involved 16 cars, including Ricky Stenhouse Jr., one of the favorites in the race.

"I felt like we were in a position where we could get to the front and get some points, but it just didn't work out for us," Stenhouse said on the NBC broadcast. "It just wasn't our day. We will just get on our way to Kansas."

The same fate hit Kurt Busch.

"That's just how it is here at Talladega," Busch said. "I felt like we were running pretty good and getting near the front. But we got clipped on the right rear, and that was all that we could do."

There were only 14 cars running at the finish, and three red flags caused more than 30 minutes worth of delays.

Keselowski picked up his 24th career win, and he passed second-place finisher Ryan Newman on the final lap to earn the victory.

Trevor Bayne finished third, with Joey Logano in fourth and Aric Almirola in fifth place. Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished seventh in his last race at the Alabama race track.

Martin Truex Jr. is on top of the playoff leaderboard following Talladega, with Keselowski moving into second place. Both of those drivers have advanced to the round of eight.

Kyle Larson is in third place with a 29-point advantage, followed by Kevin Harvick at plus-22, Denny Hamlin at plus-21, Chase Elliott at plus-20, Ryan Blaney at plus-nine and Jimmie Johnson at plus-seven.

Johnson is trying to hold off Kyle Busch, who is seven points back. Matt Kenseth is eight points back.

Stenhouse is 22 points behind, while Jamie McMurray is 29 points back.

The Hollywood Casino 400 is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Kansas Speedway, and the First Data 500 will be held at the Martinsville Speedway October 29.