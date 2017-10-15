Von Miller: The Man Who Brought Yeezys to NFL

Image via Ishaan Mishra

On Sunday, we get to watch one of the NFL's best teams play an offseason Super Bowl favorite-turned-possibly the worst team in the league. The Denver Broncos (3-1) are taking on the New York Giants (0-5), and on the field, things may get ugly in a hurry.

Except, maybe, the footwear.

Two players immediately come to mind when you think about the Broncos and Giants: Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. With Odell out for the rest of the season with a fractured ankle, Miller will be the highest-profile player (and fashion icon) in this game.

Miller, the MVP of Super Bowl 50, isn't just a champion but has also been selected to five Pro Bowls in his seven years in the NFL. He's already stamped himself as one of the best defensive players in the NFL with 77.5 career sacks.

But Miller isn't just a superstar athlete. He's been featured in GQ multiple times for his unique sense of style and is often considered one of the most fashionable NFL players. And a pair of cleats Miller wore last year made him a hypebeast Hall of Famer.

The Broncos linebacker debuted the Adidas Yeezy 750 cleats in the NFL's opening night game against the Carolina Panthers in 2016. The all-white cleats were crafted to look exactly like Yeezy Boost 750s without the Boost midsole and a hard plastic cleat outsole. The kicks easily stole the show that night as the Broncos fought their way to a tough one-point victory.

The Yeezy cleats were just the beginning of a wave of different colorways and silhouettes from Adidas and Yeezy last season. But the stylish Miller was the first to wear them. Respect.