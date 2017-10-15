Jose Mourinho Says He Is 'Sure' He Will Not End Career at Manchester United

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed he is not intending to finish his career at Old Trafford.

Talking to French television programme Telefoot (via Sky Sports' Rory O'Callaghan), the Portuguese manager said he is "sure" he will not retire at United as he has other ambitions he wants to fulfil:

"What I can say is that I am still a manager with questions, with ambitions, with a desire to do new things and I do not think... I am sure that I will not finish my career here."

Mourinho, 54, penned a three-year deal when he was appointed by United as Louis van Gaal's successor back in May 2016.

Recent reports have suggested he will be offered a new five-year deal worth £65 million after United's impressive start to the new season, per The Sun's Neil Custis.

Mourinho has historically only stayed at clubs for short periods, while being very successful.

He has won major trophies in charge of former clubs Porto, Chelsea (in two spells), Inter Milan and Real Madrid but never stayed longer than three full seasons.

Mourinho may yet stay longer than that at United, but it is clear he has other aims beyond his time with the Manchester outfit.

As noted by O'Callaghan, he has previously expressed a desire to manage the Portuguese national team.