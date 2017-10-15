Raiders Rumors: NaVorro Bowman, Oakland Have 'Strong Mutual Interest'

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Free-agent linebacker NaVorro Bowman and the Oakland Raiders have "strong mutual interest," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, with Bowman likely to visit with the team in the next few days.

Bowman, 29, was released by the San Francisco 49ers on Friday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.