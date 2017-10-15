    Raiders Rumors: NaVorro Bowman, Oakland Have 'Strong Mutual Interest'

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2017

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 8: NaVorro Bowman #53 of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the sideline prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the 49ers 26-23. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
    Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

    Free-agent linebacker NaVorro Bowman and the Oakland Raiders have "strong mutual interest," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, with Bowman likely to visit with the team in the next few days.

    Bowman, 29, was released by the San Francisco 49ers on Friday.

                  

