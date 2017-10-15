Maria Sharapova Wins 1st WTA Title Since Drug Ban

WANG ZHAO/Getty Images

Maria Sharapova beat Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 7-5, 7-6 (8) in the final of the 2017 Tianjin Open on Sunday to claim her first title since returning from a drugs ban.

It was the Russian's first tournament victory in more than two years; the Italian Open in May 2015 was her last. She served a 15-month ban that ended in April after testing positive for banned substance meldonium.

Sharapova, 30, and 19-year-old Sabalenka battled for more than two hours in China before the five-time Grand Slam winner sealed a straight sets victory following a tight tiebreak.

The teenager led 4-1 in both sets but was not clinical enough on her serve to convert either lead into a definitive advantage.

Sharapova's serving was also disappointing—there were an accumulative 11 breaks in the match—but she used all her experience to earn the triumph.

The former world No. 1 went through the entire tournament without dropping a set and will look to continue her winning streak at the 2017 Kremlin Cup in Moscow, which begins Monday.