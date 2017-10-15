Roger Federer Beats Rafael Nadal to Win 2017 Shanghai Rolex Masters Final

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Roger Federer won the 2017 Shanghai Rolex Masters with a fantastic display in the final against Rafael Nadal on Sunday.

The Swiss legend prevailed 6-4, 6-3 against his old rival in a performance of the very highest quality at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena for his fifth win in succession against the Spaniard.

Second seed Federer, 36, earned three breaks in the match—one in the opening set and two in the second—and did not concede a single break point on his own serve to beat Nadal inside 75 minutes.

It is the second time Federer has won the Shanghai title having also triumphed back in 2014.

It was clear Federer was in fine form from the very first game when he broke Nadal with a stunning backhand down the line, per Tennis TV:

That proved to be the only advantage the Swiss needed in the opener as his serve was simply unstoppable.

He held five games in a row, losing just four points in the process, his hold for 4-2 a phenomenal 52-second game that included four Federer aces.

Nadal managed to get the first game on the board in the second set with a fine hold, but he still got nowhere close to claiming a break point.

Federer was impeccable in almost every aspect of his game, producing countless winners, claiming free points with numerous aces and boasting variety Nadal could not match.

The crucial break of serve for Federer in the second set came in the fifth game. Having failed to convert his first break point of the game, Federer set up a second with a cute backhand volley and world No. 1 Nadal duly hit wide to go 3-2 behind.

In the ninth game of the set, at 5-3 down, Nadal then netted an overhead to go 0-40 down and concede three championship points.

And Federer took the second when Nadal netted a forehand to claim the title.