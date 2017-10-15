    Roger Federer Beats Rafael Nadal to Win 2017 Shanghai Rolex Masters Final

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2017

    SHANGHAI, CHINA - OCTOBER 14: Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a shot during the Men's singles Semifinal mach against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina on day seven of 2017 ATP Shanghai Rolex Masters at Qizhong Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
    Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

    Roger Federer won the 2017 Shanghai Rolex Masters with a fantastic display in the final against Rafael Nadal on Sunday.

    The Swiss legend prevailed 6-4, 6-3 against his old rival in a performance of the very highest quality at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena for his fifth win in succession against the Spaniard.

    Second seed Federer, 36, earned three breaks in the match—one in the opening set and two in the second—and did not concede a single break point on his own serve to beat Nadal inside 75 minutes.

    It is the second time Federer has won the Shanghai title having also triumphed back in 2014.

    It was clear Federer was in fine form from the very first game when he broke Nadal with a stunning backhand down the line, per Tennis TV:

    That proved to be the only advantage the Swiss needed in the opener as his serve was simply unstoppable.

    He held five games in a row, losing just four points in the process, his hold for 4-2 a phenomenal 52-second game that included four Federer aces.

    Nadal managed to get the first game on the board in the second set with a fine hold, but he still got nowhere close to claiming a break point.

    Federer was impeccable in almost every aspect of his game, producing countless winners, claiming free points with numerous aces and boasting variety Nadal could not match.

    The crucial break of serve for Federer in the second set came in the fifth game. Having failed to convert his first break point of the game, Federer set up a second with a cute backhand volley and world No. 1 Nadal duly hit wide to go 3-2 behind.

    In the ninth game of the set, at 5-3 down, Nadal then netted an overhead to go 0-40 down and concede three championship points.

    And Federer took the second when Nadal netted a forehand to claim the title.

    Related

      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Federer Outclasses Nadal in Shanghai Final

      SkySports
      via SkySports
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Sharapova Wins 1st Title Since Drugs Ban

      Sky Sports
      via Sky Sports
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Nadal, Fed Will Match Up in Shanghai Finals

      James Dudko
      via Bleacher Report
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Clijsters to Serena: 'Follow Your Heart' on Pregnancy Return

      ThePostGame
      via ThePostGame