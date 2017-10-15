MotoGP Grand Prix of Japan 2017 Results: Winner, Standings and Reaction

TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/Getty Images

Andrea Dovizioso claimed his fifth victory of the season and closed the gap to championship leader Marc Marquez to 11 points in a thrilling race at Motegi in the 2017 MotoGP Grand Prix of Japan on Sunday.

The Ducati rider overtook Repsol Honda's Marquez on the final lap, and the pair were battling to the last corner in one of the great duels in recent memory.

Danilo Petrucci completed the podium as he came in third, 10 seconds down from the leading pair, while Italian veteran Valentino Rossi crashed out in the wet.

BT Sport MotoGP confirmed the podium result and relayed the latest title standings:

Marquez made a fantastic start on a soaking wet track in Japan, taking the lead from the off having been third on the grid.

However, he could not hold on to the front spot, and it was actually Ducati's Petrucci who led the way for much of the race's opening half.

Marquez and Dovi then hit the front with 11 laps of the race remaining, and it became clear the winner would be one of the title contenders.

A thrilling game of cat-and-mouse then ensued between the pair with Italian Dovizioso first taking the lead from his Spanish competitor on the 19th lap.

Marquez then re-took the lead with three laps to go, and heading into the final lap, it looked as though the defending world champion would have enough to claim victory.

Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Dovizioso remained in very close touch in the pouring rain, though, ready to take advantage of any slip from Marquez.

And he got his reward when Marquez made a mistake at Turn 8 and ran wide, allowing Dovizioso to latch back on to his rear wheel and take the lead soon after.

Marquez tried to respond with an overtaking move at the very last corner, but his rival kept his cool to come through as the race winner after a thrilling contest.

BT Sport MotoGP provided highlights of the brilliant final lap:

The pair will resume their championship battle in Australia in a week's time.