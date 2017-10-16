WWE 2K18: Latest News, Buzz and Reviews Ahead of Release Date

1 of 5

A week before the game came out, we had the ratings for all of the main roster. But thanks to the early release, we now have ratings for everyone else—the NXT performers, the Legends and the DLCs. Here are some interesting points that stand out.

Even after adding in the likes of Steve Austin, The Rock, Bret Hart and Andre the Giant, Roman Reigns is still the top-rated wrestler at 95.

It is difficult to compare wrestlers from across eras—the expectations for what an ideal superstar is change annually, let alone over decades. But it seems revisionist and overly complimentary to place Reigns above men who have accomplished far more than him. Heck, even the 2010 era John Cena was a 94, one point below Reigns. At least place those two even with one another.

Meanwhile, Andre the Giant is ranked at an 85. This puts him on the same level as Sheamus and one point above Neville. There is no possible way to justify that.

When fans complain about having Reigns shoved down their throats, they're talking about actions like this. The one wrestler who has actually given Reigns the most trouble in recent months is Braun Strowman. He's ranked at an 88, below Roman Reigns, but also below Seth Rollins, who he beat cleanly on Raw last week.

Consistency is important, and hopefully the 2K team can adjust these ratings on a weekly, or at least monthly, basis if need be.