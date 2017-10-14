Sam Darnold Lights Up Utah for 358 Yards, 3 TDs on Way to 28-27 USC Win

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

USC quarterback Sam Darnold endured a roller-coaster evening as the 13th-ranked Trojans scored a hard-fought 28-27 victory over Utah on Saturday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California.

The prized prospect has faded from the Heisman Trophy race after an up-and-down start to the 2017 season but remains a potential high selection in the 2018 NFL draft. He finished Saturday's game with 27 completions on 50 attempts for 358 yards and three touchdowns.

USC avoided the upset by stopping a two-point conversion rushing attempt by Utes quarterback Troy Williams inside the game's final minute.

Darnold continues to flash playmaking upside, which is why he rose to prominence during his standout freshman campaign last year, but the mounting mistakes are an issue.

Kevin Negandhi of ESPN commented on the high rate of hits and misses:

The 20-year-old California native looked strong in the pocket during the first half, completing 14 of his 25 throws for 213 yards and a touchdown. He was also involved in three lost fumbles, though.

One of them resulted in Utah's first score of the game, as Chat Sports highlighted:

Alicia de Artola from Reign of Troy discussed a lack of confidence in the sophomore QB, which was seemingly one position where USC wouldn't have any issues this season:

The first-half mistakes also brought Darnold's possible NFL draft status back into the spotlight. He doesn't have to make the early jump to the pros, and his inability to build off his terrific freshman season is raising further questions about whether he should stay in school for 2018 and beyond.

Former NFL tight end George Wrighster III‏ isn't impressed with what he's seen this year:

Darnold looked better after the break. Impressively, he did some of his best work when the Trojans offensive line broke down, which forced him to escape the pocket and improvise.

He showcased his ability to make a strong throw on the run with his 17-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Petite in the third quarter.

Ryan Abraham of USCFootball.com discussed the scoring play:

Darnold then led two long scoring drives in the fourth quarter to push the Trojans in front.

He guided them on an 11-play, 88-yard drive that finished with a TD throw to Josh Falo, as McKenna Keil of Rivals spotlighted:

Then, following a Utes punt that pinned USC deep in its own territory, the Trojans offense responded with a 93-yard touchdown drive capped by an 11-yard Ronald Jones II run into the end zone.

Jon Ledyard of FanRag Sports remarked about Darnold's ability to make plays with his legs to dig USC out of the first-half hole:

Mike Piellucci‏ of Vice Sports passed along comments the QB made after the game on ABC:

All told, the contest summed up the quarterback's season so far. There were moments when he looked like a future superstar and others when he played more like a typical sophomore still learning the finer points of the sport's most important position.

Darnold will seek more consistency when the Trojans return to action next Saturday for a marquee clash with Notre Dame.