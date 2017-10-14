Sam Darnold Lights Up Utah for 358 Yards, 3 TDs on Way to 28-27 USC Win

Sam Darnold Lights Up Utah for 358 Yards, 3 TDs on Way to 28-27 USC WinOctober 14, 2017
USC quarterback Sam Darnold endured a roller-coaster evening as the 13th-ranked Trojans scored a hard-fought 28-27 victory over Utah on Saturday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California.
The prized prospect has faded from the Heisman Trophy race after an up-and-down start to the 2017 season but remains a potential high selection in the 2018 NFL draft. He finished Saturday's game with 27 completions on 50 attempts for 358 yards and three touchdowns.
USC avoided the upset by stopping a two-point conversion rushing attempt by Utes quarterback Troy Williams inside the game's final minute.
Darnold continues to flash playmaking upside, which is why he rose to prominence during his standout freshman campaign last year, but the mounting mistakes are an issue.
Kevin Negandhi of ESPN commented on the high rate of hits and misses:
Kevin Negandhi @KNegandhiESPN
Sam Darnold provides so many ohhhhs and ahhhhs.. some positive.. some negative2017-10-15 00:46:16
The 20-year-old California native looked strong in the pocket during the first half, completing 14 of his 25 throws for 213 yards and a touchdown. He was also involved in three lost fumbles, though.
One of them resulted in Utah's first score of the game, as Chat Sports highlighted:
Chat Sports @ChatSports
Sam Darnold gets stripped and Utah returns it for the touchdown! #UTAHvsUSC https://t.co/Eh7r2IAd7Q2017-10-15 00:50:42
Alicia de Artola from Reign of Troy discussed a lack of confidence in the sophomore QB, which was seemingly one position where USC wouldn't have any issues this season:
Alicia de Artola @PenguinOfTroy
Sam Darnold is killing USC right now. I hate to say it, but he cannot be the focal point of the offense right now.2017-10-15 00:43:24
The first-half mistakes also brought Darnold's possible NFL draft status back into the spotlight. He doesn't have to make the early jump to the pros, and his inability to build off his terrific freshman season is raising further questions about whether he should stay in school for 2018 and beyond.
Former NFL tight end George Wrighster III isn't impressed with what he's seen this year:
George Wrighster III @georgewrighster
Why is everybody still trying to convince me Sam Darnold is the best QB in college when I watch him be average every week? #UTAHvsUSC2017-10-15 01:52:15
Darnold looked better after the break. Impressively, he did some of his best work when the Trojans offensive line broke down, which forced him to escape the pocket and improvise.
He showcased his ability to make a strong throw on the run with his 17-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Petite in the third quarter.
Ryan Abraham of USCFootball.com discussed the scoring play:
Ryan Abraham @insidetroy
Sam Darnold showed some magic there, gets away from the rush, runs a figure 8 and finds Tyler Petite in the end zone for the TD.2017-10-15 02:32:15
Darnold then led two long scoring drives in the fourth quarter to push the Trojans in front.
He guided them on an 11-play, 88-yard drive that finished with a TD throw to Josh Falo, as McKenna Keil of Rivals spotlighted:
McKenna Keil @mckenna_keil
Sam Darnold connects with Josh Falo and just like that #USC has tied this game at 21. That's the third TE touchdown tonight for the Trojans. https://t.co/dDsYePB7hT2017-10-15 03:20:24
Then, following a Utes punt that pinned USC deep in its own territory, the Trojans offense responded with a 93-yard touchdown drive capped by an 11-yard Ronald Jones II run into the end zone.
Jon Ledyard of FanRag Sports remarked about Darnold's ability to make plays with his legs to dig USC out of the first-half hole:
Jon Ledyard @LedyardNFLDraft
Darnold is the only case in which it's ok to use the cliche "deceptively athletic"2017-10-15 03:17:26
Mike Piellucci of Vice Sports passed along comments the QB made after the game on ABC:
Mike Piellucci @mikelikessports
"When we don't beat ourselves, we're hard to stop." Sam Darnold out here summing up the last decade of USC football.2017-10-15 03:46:15
All told, the contest summed up the quarterback's season so far. There were moments when he looked like a future superstar and others when he played more like a typical sophomore still learning the finer points of the sport's most important position.
Darnold will seek more consistency when the Trojans return to action next Saturday for a marquee clash with Notre Dame.